The N.H. Public Utilities Commission on Monday approved Keene's community-power program, which city officials say could launch in April and help alleviate the strain from soaring energy costs.
Senior City Planner Mari Brunner said the program now needs the green light from City Council before implementation begins. Keene resubmitted its plan to the PUC in August, after which commission members were required to respond within 60 days.
"We are just thrilled that the plan was approved," Brunner said Monday. "We're excited to move forward, with heightened energy costs, and to do anything we can to help."
Under a community-power arrangement — such as the ones Keene and Harrisville approved last year, and Swanzey, Marlborough, Peterborough and Walpole earlier this year — a municipal government rather than a utility sources electricity for local consumers. This gives the municipality more control over the power supply, allowing it to seek lower-cost or greener options, while a utility continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
Brunner said the city's plan will likely go before the council's Finance Organization and Personnel Committee at its Oct. 27 meeting, and if recommended there, would go before the full City Council for a final vote to approve minor tweaks since the group's initial OK in May 2021.
If the council reapproves the plan, Brunner said Keene will request customer usage data from the city's default energy utility, Eversource, which would have 30 days to respond. She said the city needs to know how much energy is being supplied to Keene customers and once those numbers are in hand, Brunner said the city will begin looking for a suitable energy provider for the new plan.
"We'll look for the best overall deal, which includes the cost and the terms they offer," she said.
The N.H. Department of Energy states that while an energy utility delivers electricity to a home or business, there are more options for customers to choose from when it comes to who supplies that energy, and that's where competitive energy suppliers come in. Customers can purchase their energy supply from a utility, or they can get it from an alternate provider.
Brunner said Keene had originally hoped to launch its plan in January, but with the need to obtain customer usage data and the competitive bidding process to find an energy supplier, spring is more likely.
"Hopefully, given how high the default rate is, we can find something cheaper," she said. "And then people can start to be enrolled, but we can't launch unless we can beat the default rate."
Energy prices continue to soar, driven partially by high oil and natural gas costs stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Liberty Utilities and Eversource both raised rates for residential customers, effective Aug. 1, swelling electric bills by around 50 percent.
Brunner added that by implementing the community power plan in April, an energy supplier would have additional time to provide a cheaper price than Eversource, which she said is slated to update its electric bills again at the end of January.
"This program will only be successful if we're competitive," she said. "We don't know the default rate yet, so it's kind of a chicken and egg situation."
Eversource's current rate is 22.5 cents per kilowatt hour for a residential customer. By comparison, prices for Direct Energy Services, which Brunner identified as a potential alternative supplier, range from about $19.9-21.8 cents per kilowatt hour, according to the N.H. Department of Energy.
When the City Council adopted the community power plan in May 2021, Keene was the first municipality in New Hampshire to pass one of these programs. The city of Lebanon became the first municipality to receive state approval for its community power plan on Aug. 30, Brunner said.
The city originally submitted its plan to the state on April 11, but the commission denied it on June 9 without prejudice — meaning it can be resubmitted for approval — because the state was still developing rules for such plans. At the time, Brunner said Keene had expected the rejection and was merely seeking feedback.
Those rules were approved by the PUC on July 27, and were given the green light by the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules on Sept. 16.
Legislation allowing for community power plans took effect in 2019.
Keene’s community-power plan, which would allow people to opt out of it, is a central tenet of the city’s broader plan, which the City Council adopted earlier in 2021, to move to 100 percent renewable sourcing for electricity by 2030 and for thermal and transportation energy by 2050.
Brunner said more information on the plan will become available closer to its potential launch in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.