City councilors will consider an ordinance in September that would increase water bills for Keene residents.
The ordinance, set to go before the council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee on Sept. 8, would increase the average residential user's quarterly water bill by about $5, Finance Director Merri Howe said in an email Tuesday.
According to the proposal from Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist, the volumetric rate for water — the amount of water consumed — would go up from $5.06 to $5.35 per 100 cubic feet, or nearly 750 gallons of water.
Meanwhile, Howe said that fixed quarterly rates, which are assigned to different-sized water meters, would see a slight decrease due to an increase in the number of meters since last year.
Blomquist wrote in the proposal that water consumption in Keene has declined and leveled off over the past 10 years. In that time, businesses have developed processes that are more efficient, consumers have used water more wisely than in the past and the construction industry and appliances are using less water than before, Blomquist said.
The smallest meter sizes used in the city are five-eighths and three-quarters of an inch and are generally used in smaller residential buildings. The fixed quarterly rates for these meters would go down from $24.36 and $36.53 to $24.33 and $36.50, respectively.
The largest two meter sizes are 4- and 6-inch meters, and serve larger commercial operations. The fixed rates for those meters would decrease slightly from $608.88 and $1,217.76 per quarter to $608.26 and $1,216.52, respectively.
The proposed changes would bring about an estimated $250,000 in revenue for the city for fiscal year 2023, Howe said in the email.
If recommended by members of the committee, the ordinance would then go before the full council for a vote on Sept. 15, and the new rates would go into effect on Nov. 1 of this year. People can comment on the rate proposals at the finance committee meeting Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Councilors last changed water rates in July 2021, when customers saw slight increases to the volumetric rate and varying increases to the fixed quarterly rates for different-sized meters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.