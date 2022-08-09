The City Council is poised to consider a request from one of its members that Keene ask state legislators to ban bullets designed to penetrate bulletproof armor.
Ward 5 Councilor Philip Jones proposes the full council authorize city staff to draft a resolution in support of a "Protect Our Police Bill."
Per standard council procedure, his request has been referred to a committee for discussion.
If approved, Keene's resolution would be sent to all state elected officials, asking for legislation that would outlaw owning, storing, selling, distributing or manufacturing any armor-piercing bullet in New Hampshire.
"Our local law enforcement should be assured that they are protected by wearing flak jackets and body armor," Jones wrote in a July 19 letter to the council and Mayor George Hansel. "They should also know that protective partitions, shields, and armored vehicles will actually serve the designed purpose they are intended for."
Per the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), armor-piercing ammunition refers to a full-jacketed projectile larger than .22 caliber, designed and intended for use in a handgun, and whose jacket has a weight of more than 25 percent of the projectile's total weight. These bullets are constructed from materials such as tungsten alloys, steel, iron, brass or bronze.
According to the Los Angles Times, the federal Law Enforcement Officers Protection Act of 1985 banned the manufacture and sale of armor-piercing ammunition, dubbed "cop-killer" bullets, but allowed exemptions for ammunition intended for sport. Some of these exemptions, granted by the ATF, include cartridges that can be fired from AR-15 rifles.
Jones told The Sentinel he had been looking through New Hampshire statutes when he came across a section in RSA:159 stating that a person is guilty of a class B felony if they use or attempt to use any Teflon-coated or armor-piercing bullet or cartridge in the course of committing a misdemeanor or felony.
"[The statute] said it's only unlawful if used while committing a crime," he said. "That's not right; it shouldn't be used at all for any public use. I think it's our job to protect our police."
A Keene police supervisor was not immediately available Friday or Monday to comment on Jones' request, and Marlborough Police Chief Zachary Byam declined to comment in an email Friday.
But Swanzey Police Chief Joseph Gonsalves said he would be in favor of the legislation Jones is suggesting.
"I would certainly support banning the sale of anything like that," he said.
Patrick Sullivan, executive director of the N.H. Association of Chiefs of Police, said Monday it would be premature to comment on how this legislation could affect law enforcement.
"Our association supports anything that would further the safety of our officers, but without seeing the [resolution] or bill itself I would hesitate on commenting fully on how it would impact us," said Sullivan, who formerly served as Goffstown's police chief until 2014.
Jones said his request is slated to go before the City Council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee at its next meeting on Aug. 24. If the committee recommends it, he said, city staff would draft a proposal for consideration by the full council at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.