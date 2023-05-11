Keene city councilors are now poised to vote on a zoning ordinance that would decrease the minimum lot size in the rural district. The proposal, which first appeared before the City Council in June last year, has faced repeated scrutiny from several Keene residents since last fall.
Members of the council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee recommended the ordinance to the full council Wednesday evening. The ordinance, which aims to spur opportunity for housing development in the district, passed by a vote of 4-1. Councilors Kate Bosley, Michael Giacomo, Raleigh Ormerod and Gladys Johnsen supported the ordinance, while Councilor Phil Jones voted against it.
The ordinance, introduced to create more middle-class housing, is now headed to City Council for a final decision next Thursday. If approved, the ordinance would reduce the minimum lot size requirement in the district from five to two acres, allowing for more residential construction in rural Keene.
According to a draft housing needs report by the Boston-based Camoin Associates, an additional 1,400 units will be needed over the next 20 years to meet the growing demand for housing in Keene.
While city officials have said the ordinance's goal is to boost the supply of workforce housing — which is housing made available to middle-income workers — in the district, those opposed have expressed worry that such an ordinance could spur a rapid increase in population in an otherwise low density area.
Prior to the committee's vote, Jones echoed some of these concerns.
"I still consider this to be urban sprawl," he said. "One of the reason I moved to Keene is that I looked at the zoning and one of the things I liked is that we weren't allowing urban sprawl in our rural areas."
However, PLD Chairwoman Bosley disagreed with this claim.
"I know there's fear that it will strip away the character of Keene but I don't see that as the ultimate end for this," she said.
Giacomo thinks Keene has zoning safeguards for the rural district in place to prevent urbanization from happening.
"Two [acres] is a number that is nice and round and captures all the nonconforming parcels and it solves some of the problems we've had," he said. "I think the potential benefits for this outweigh the downside."
Community Development Director Jesse Rounds told committee members that the passing of this ordinance would permit development on 28 vacant parcels, each between two and four acres, in the rural district. These parcels would otherwise require a variance from the zoning board of adjustment to build a home.
"Those would probably be the first places we'd see development and those are existing lots" he said.
The rural district is Keene’s lowest density zone, outside the residential core of the city, where municipal water and sewer services are not as available. The rural district covers more than 14,000 acres, and is divided into 1,121 parcels of land.
Per the ordinance, workforce housing refers to for-sale homes affordable to a household of four earning up to 80 percent of the median income for Cheshire County, or rental housing affordable to a household of three earning up to 60 percent of the median area income. Currently in Cheshire County, this equates to a $233,500 home for a family with an income of $71,280, or a monthly rate of $1,200 (including rent and utilities) for a family of three with an income of $48,110.
PLD Chairwoman Bosley said she thinks the ordinance would create opportunity for those looking to purchase homes.
"We have a housing problem in our community and it's not just subsidized housing or people that are looking for apartments," she said. "This is for the young professionals who want to get into the housing market, it's for people who want to get out of their starter homes and move into their bigger family home."
