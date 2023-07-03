The City Council is poised to again take up Keene's more than $14 million downtown infrastructure project Thursday at a workshop scheduled after councilors voted to delay deciding on a project design.
Councilors aren't expected to vote this week on the three-year overhaul that would rip up Main Street to replace outdated sewer, water and stormwater infrastructure. But the workshop will provide a forum for them to discuss the project's scope and determine next steps, Keene Mayor George Hansel said at a meeting last month.
Though Thursday's workshop is public, it will not be open for public comment as previous ones have been, Hansel noted.
"... It's really a time for the council to hash out and do what it wants to do with this project and take further action from there," he said.
The project, which was previously anticipated to start in 2023, stretch two years and cost an estimated $7.4 million, has been before councilors since January, with most of the debate being about how Keene's core should look when the work is finished. In March, when the project was expected to begin in 2024, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon announced it would be delayed a year to allow the city to pursue more grants and due to the time it would take to complete final design work once the council picked a design option. City officials have cited inflated costs of construction materials and labor as reason for the increase in the project's price.
Conflicting recommendations
Earlier this year, the city hosted two informational meetings and two City Council workshops on the downtown project before it was sent to the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee on May 23 to make a design recommendation.
The MSFI committee voted in favor of making minor changes to Central Square and Main Street, conflicting with a December recommendation by the project's steering committee to revamp Central Square and include protected bike lanes. The steering committee's preferred design would expand the square's green space and swap the current signalized traffic circle for a roundabout.
The closest the City Council came to deciding on a design was June 1 when the MSFI committee brought its recommendation to the full group. Instead, councilors voted 11-4 to delay their decision until after a June 12 presentation from Massachusetts-based urban designer Jeff Speck on how Keene can be more attractive and accessible for pedestrians. As part of that vote, councilors also opted to have another public workshop.
But if a proposal Councilor Randy Filiault made to put the project to a citywide vote is successful, any decision could be postponed until after November's municipal election.
Filiault, who is vice chair of the MSFI committee, suggested Keene voters be asked via a nonbinding resolution if they're in favor of the MSFI committee's recommendation to keep much of the city's core the same, or if they'd support "major changes" to Central Square and Main Street.
"Let's ask the constituents how they feel and then move on," he told members of the council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee on June 22, when his proposal went before them.
Following about a half hour of discussion, the FOP committee recommended unanimously that the full council accept Filiault's letter laying out his suggestion as informational, which would effectively end the discussion there.
Per a recording of that meeting, Dorrie Masten, owner of The Pour House on Central Square, spoke in support of Filiault's proposal.
"It is in my opinion and many others' that this $14 million project should be placed on the ballot for our community to decide," she said.
But Peter Hansel, a former city councilor, said that designs for the project, like many other municipal matters, should be determined by the City Council, not the general public.
"We elect you to do that job," he said. "Sometimes those decisions are difficult and challenging; this one certainly is. I would encourage you to fulfill the duty that you're elected to do."
FOP member Michael Remy said Filiault's proposal would serve only to delay the project.
"I think we are elected to represent [the public,]" he said. "I like the idea of getting as much public input as possible, but I think at this point we've heard from more people than go to a ballot box on some of these years. While I appreciate the idea, I think it's just pushing something further out, and it's nonbinding at that point. I just don't see the value."
Meanwhile, Councilor Bobby Williams — speaking from the audience, as he's not a member of the FOP committee — voiced concern that, under Filiault's proposal, the council would hear only from Keene residents eligible to vote. Williams suggested that if this question is put to a ballot vote, the city collect input from youths in local schools.
"I can't think of a group that's more important to get their input [from] than young people because young people are going to be living with this decision that we make down there," he said. "And I'd like to hear what they have to say about it."
The full council will decide on Filiault's proposal at 6 p.m. Thursday at the City Council meeting, which will be immediately followed by the downtown infrastructure project workshop.
