The Keene City Council approved a preliminary design Thursday night for the city's downtown infrastructure overhaul planned for 2025.
This decision comes after half a year of discussion among councilors.
The “multi-lane hybrid” design councilors voted 11-4 to support would maintain the signalized traffic circle at Central Square while expanding it by about 7,000 square feet. This option would also keep two lanes traveling north and south on Main Street.
In addition, this design shows room for protected bicycle lanes on both sides of Main Street and on all sides of Central Square, between the parking spaces and the sidewalk. This configuration would result in a net gain of one parking spot downtown, for a total of 169.
The months-long debate over the downtown’s appearance concerned a key aspect of a planned three-year project to dig up Main Street and upgrade outdated sewer, water and stormwater infrastructure. The work is estimated to cost more than $14 million.
Speaking ahead of Thursday's meeting, Public Works Director Kurt Blomquist said design approval would lay the blueprint for the project's scope. What comes next, he said, will be laying out goals and refining details, such as the timing of the lighted intersection, exact lane configurations and landscaping.
"We'll get started looking at all the things people have been asking about, like where the trees will go and the benches," he said. "After we do that work, we'll bring that work back as a check-in with the council in some manner and ask whether this meets their expectations."
Blomquist said he anticipates the project will be brought before councilors again early next year.
