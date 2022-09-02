Starting next year, parking your car in downtown Keene will cost a little more.
In a 9-3 vote, city councilors on Thursday night greenlit an ordinance to increase parking rates by 15 cents an hour and ticket fees by $5, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
The proposal, which came from Chelsea North, parking operations manager, and Medard Kopczynski, economic development director, will bring the 15-cent hourly increase in on- and off-street parking. Under the proposal, on-street parking would rise from 85 cents per hour to a dollar, while off-street or lot parking-meter rates would increase from 35 cents to 50 cents.
The proposal also calls for bumping up ticket fees, most of which cost $10, though some violations trigger a $15 ticket. Those will rise to $15 and $20, respectively. After 30 days, if unpaid, those ticket fees will double, and then will double once again after 60 days.
Councilors Mitch Greenwald of Ward 2, Philip Jones of Ward 5, and Randy Filiault, an at-large councilman, voted against the ordinance. All three said they were primarily opposed to the ticket fee increase.
Filiault said he's worried a jump in ticket fees could deter Elm City tourists and customers of downtown businesses.
"You want to push people out of Keene, put a $15 ticket on their windshield," Filiault said.
In a memo to councilors in July, North wrote that raising rates is necessary to finance the maintenance and operation of the parking system and generate revenue for the parking fund, which pays for the “beautification of the downtown area.” This includes amenities such as landscaping and lighting. Income for the parking fund comes from hourly metered parking, quarterly permits, ticket payments and parking space rentals.
North wrote that demand for parking in areas near Main Street and Central Square, which dropped in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, has since returned to pre-pandemic levels, often exceeding 90 percent of supply. And despite the increased usage, the fund has strained to keep up with expenses and threatens to go negative in the future, the agenda packet states. According to the current fiscal year budget, which went into effect at the start of July, the parking fund has a budget of $1,995,246.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon added at the meeting that the city's parking fund is self-sustaining, meaning the revenues must equal expenses, and if the budget isn't balanced, the fund will go into a deficit.
But Filiault commented that with rising utilities and fuel costs, increased parking fees would only exacerbate financial troubles for Keene residents.
"Their budgets aren't balancing right now," he said. "Our constituents have been maxed out for a while, and every bit that we take will be more that they don't have. If we can do anything to help offset anything our constituents will have to pay then damn it, let's do it."
Dragon said issuing tickets primarily seeks to to free up spaces in the downtown corridor so the same cars aren't parked there all day.
"Parking tickets are not about revenue to us," Dragon said. "It's really about movement of cars. One of the issues we have right now is people park in front of stores or businesses all day long. ... So obviously the $10 parking fee isn't motivating people to change their behavior."
Meter rates last went up in 2018, according to North, when on-street parking increased 10 cents, from 75 cents per hour to 85 cents, and off-street parking rates went from 30 cents to 35 cents.
North’s memo to councilors also notes that several other nearby communities, including Brattleboro, Concord, Durham and Portsmouth, charge at least a dollar per hour for on-street parking. Manchester’s hourly rates for both on-street and off-street parking are 75 cents. Concord’s on-street rates range from 50 cents to a dollar, and off-street parking costs 50 cents.
But Filiault said that other communities have certain aspects that draw tourists in no matter the parking rates or fees, whereas Keene does not.
"Let's face it, over in Portsmouth they have the ocean, they can give out tickets all day long and people will still come back," he said. "Keene is different. Our strength is our downtown. People come for these small events and it's like punishing downtown."
At the meeting, councilors also honored Mary Alther and Steven Russo, who recently retired from their positions as revenue collector and police chief, respectively.
Alther’s career in the revenue collection office spanned 29 years, in which she performed duties as an account clerk I, account clerk II, and deputy tax collector. She officially retired on July 22. Russo, a 23-year veteran of the department, including the the past five as chief, retired effective Thursday.
