The Keene City Council is set to consider a $400,000 proposal to repair the Martell Court pump station after a leak in a 30-inch valve caused raw sewage to spill into the station last month.
On July 10, a seal failure on a gate valve at the station prompted raw sewage to leak into the pump room, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon explained to the City Council at its Aug. 17 meeting.
"Fortunately this room is equipped with sump pumps that were able to keep up with the flow of wastewater into the station," she said. "But as a result of that I declared this event an emergency and notified the council it would be necessary to make emergency repairs outside of our normal process."
Christian Tarr, the city's utility maintenance manager, told the council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee last Thursday that massive amounts of wastewater flowing through the system led to the valve seal's failure.
This allowed "what we estimated to be 100 to 120 gallons a minute to leak out onto the floor," said Tarr, who added that he worked 36 consecutive hours to help make temporary repairs and monitor the station.
Tarr said that excess rainfall had led much more wastewater to flow through the system than it's used to.
"The excessive flows I believe were up to 12 or 14 million [gallons]," he said. "To put that into perspective our normal flows would be about 3.5 million in a day."
Public Works Director Kurt Blomquist said the temporary repairs took about six hours to make.
The FOP Committee unanimously recommended the council approve the repair funds.
Blomquist said at the committee meeting last week that the Martell Court pump station, at 176 Martell Court, was built in 1985 and serves as the heart of the sewer collection system. All wastewater from Keene and Marlborough is pumped to Keene's wastewater treatment plant via the pump station, he said.
Currently, Blomquist explained, there is no bypass pumping system in place that would allow the station to be taken offline for repairs. While the city was able to make the temporary repairs with help from a contractor, more permanent repairs will be needed, he said.
City Councilors Andrew Madison and Bryan Lake commended Tarr and other public works staff for their work in making the temporary fixes.
"I know it's all part of the job, but, especially under those circumstances with the stress of dealing with the emergency and the substance you're dealing with, your performance was highly admirable and on behalf of the city, thank you very much," Madison said.
If approved by the full council, construction will begin on a temporary bypass system to handle the flow of wastewater while the pumping station is offline for repairs to the gate valve. Dragon added that plans for a more permanent bypass pumping system will be added to the city's Capital Improvement Program, which covers all large-scale infrastructure plans through mid-2029.
The proposal recommends that the funds for the repairs be pulled from the sewer fund's unassigned fund balance, which is made up of user fees.
Blomquist told councilors he hopes the work will be finished by the end of the calendar year.
The city council is scheduled to vote on the proposal at its next meeting on Sept. 7.
