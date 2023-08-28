20230829-LOC-Pump Station

The Keene wastewater pump station on Martell Court, as photographed in April 2022.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

The Keene City Council is set to consider a $400,000 proposal to repair the Martell Court pump station after a leak in a 30-inch valve caused raw sewage to spill into the station last month.

