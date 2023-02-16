Changes proposed for downtown Keene include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ. The square is shown in this photo in December 2021.
People looking for another chance to weigh in on Keene's downtown infrastructure overhaul will be able to do so this coming Tuesday at a public informational meeting in the Keene High School auditorium.
The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m., will feature a presentation on the project as well as a summary of some of the conversations and ideas shared at the Jan. 30 informational meeting at the Keene Public Library, Mayor George Hansel said at a city council meeting earlier this month.
The January meeting on the project drew more than 250 people, allowing them to ask questions of consultants, city officials and staff and share their ideas about the work slated to begin next year.
The three-year infrastructure project carries an estimated cost of more than $7 million, city officials have said. The work would tear up Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems dating back to the early 19th and 20th centuries.
Other aspects of the project include aesthetic changes to the downtown corridor that the project's steering committee recommended in December. These changes, which still require approval by the city council, include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ. Plans for Central Square and Main Street would result in a net loss of 15 parking spaces downtown.
Earlier this month, Hansel added that immediately following next Tuesday's presentation, attendees will be invited to approach a microphone and share their thoughts or ask questions.
The project is slated to begin next spring, but dozens of downtown businesses are requesting that the start be delayed until 2026, to allow them more time to recuperate their losses from the pandemic and prepare for the three-year overhaul.
