People can ask questions and discuss Keene's multimillion-dollar infrastructure project Monday, at the first of two public informational meetings in coming weeks.
City Engineer Don Lussier said Monday's meeting will begin at 5 p.m., and attendees can speak with consultants, as well as city officials and staff about the project. The main activity, which Lussier described as a "round robin," will start at around 6 p.m.
Four stations will be set up around Heberton Hall, each dedicated to a different facet of the project. Lussier will be in charge of the station on the infrastructure work, while other stations will be focused on changes the project's steering committee has recommended for Central Square, Main Street and the Gilbo Avenue/Railroad Street corridor. Attendees will spend about 30 minutes at each station.
"I hope a lot of folks come out on Monday and learn more about the project," Lussier said. "I really believe that when people learn more, some of the anxiety will be lessened."
The three-year infrastructure project, slated to begin in spring 2024, carries an estimated cost of more than $7 million, city officials have said. The work would rip up Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems, built in the early 19th and 20th centuries. This work, which constitutes roughly three-quarters of the project's cost, also includes broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements.
The ongoing debate at City Hall is what the downtown should look like once the street is reconstructed.
Some of the changes the city's ad hoc Downtown Infrastructure Project Steering Committee recommended in December include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout, and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ.
This recommendation has drawn significant scrutiny from Keene residents and some downtown business owners who want the square to remain as it is now. Opponents include a Facebook group known as Save The Square, which has racked up more than 1,000 followers since its creation last month. The group has organized several protests on Central Square.
The proposed changes still require approval from the City Council — a vote Keene Mayor George Hansel has said is a few months away — but regardless of what the downtown looks like in a few years, Lussier said the infrastructure work is necessary.
"I think the existing infrastructure speaks to that need," he said. "When you have water mains that have been serving the city for 130 years, we can either do it on our own terms and make improvements in a planned, orderly fashion, or we will constantly be falling behind doing spot repairs."
Lussier said that some of the joints where underground pipes meet are leaking, and some corrugated metal piping, used for stormwater drainage, has accrued rust since its installation and is well past its service life.
Some of the 6-inch-diameter sewer lines on the eastern side of Main Street have reached their capacity due to more people in Keene and more sewer flow from nearby buildings, he said.
"As you add more connections from people building apartment buildings and whatnot they start getting full," he explained. "If there's a blockage, this can become an overflow situation and obviously we don't want that."
Lussier said these pipes will need to be replaced by newer ones of greater diameter, perhaps between 8 and 12 inches.
The planned construction will be split into three phases over the next few years, beginning with Central Square and continuing south on Main Street. Workers will replace water, sewer and stormwater lines primarily running along Main Street and around Central Square, as shown by a graphic the city released earlier this week.
"It shows just how much of downtown will be disturbed, which is pretty substantial," Lussier said.
The pipes range in diameter from 6-to-30 inches, and replacing these systems will require digging trenches up to 8 feet deep to allow crews to work on them.
Although the details aren't concrete yet, Lussier said he believes the Main Street traffic pattern will be impacted similarly to how it had been during the work on the Winchester Street roundabout, with traffic being restricted to one lane in either direction.
Even if the recommendations for Central Square are green lit, he said all of its current features will remain when the project is finished. This includes the bandstand, fountain, statue and cannons.
"There will be some amount of work, obviously planned to minimize disturbance, but the features people know and see today won't be disturbed," he said.
