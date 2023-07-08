To meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness, Keene continues to house individuals and families temporarily in local hotels.
The program costs the city about $200,000 per fiscal year, according to Human Services Manager Natalie Darcy. But amid a lack of affordable housing and limited space in shelters, she described it as a necessary alternative.
“If this service was not available, families would be camping in the woods or on the street, as shelters are at capacity most of the time,” she wrote in an email.
Most of the hotel rooms the city funds through this program are occupied by families, according to Darcy. She said they’re also typically reserved for people with a physical disability.
“It is easier to place single individuals in area shelters,” she said. “If a single person has a documented medical need, or is not able to climb stairs, we would look to hotel rooms.”
Darcy said this program began about four years ago and is part of the city’s human services budget.
To receive this assistance, Darcy said people must apply with the Human Services Office at Keene City Hall. If they are unhoused, they fill out a general assistance application and are interviewed by staff, the same day if possible.
“We explain to the client that [human services] must look for a shelter bed before other options are explored,” she said. “If the shelters are full, we look to place the client in a temporary hotel space until a shelter bed comes available.”
If someone is from a community outside of Keene, staff will contact officials there to assist them, she added.
The number of people served through this program varies each week and throughout the year, according to Darcy, who said this week, Keene rented eight hotel rooms to accommodate 25 people. While some weeks, only one room might be needed, she said four to five hotel rooms are usually needed. This past winter, that weekly number swelled to 10 to 12.
Growing need
The number of people experiencing homelessness in the Granite State is on the rise, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which reported a 7.9 percent increase in people who were unhoused between 2021 and 2022.
On a single night in 2022, there were at least 1,605 people experiencing homelessness statewide, per a point-in-time count HUD tallied and included in its annual homelessness assessment report. And according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, a scarcity in affordable housing — a significant problem in New Hampshire and elsewhere — is the key contributor to increases in homelessness.
In a housing needs assessment report Camoin Associates presented to Keene city councilors in April, the New York-based consulting group found that vacancy rates in Keene were below four percent for homeowners and rental units, whereas a healthy vacancy rate would be around five percent.
In its report, Camoin also estimated that a typical single-family household in Keene would need to earn an additional $18,000 annually to purchase a home, while those in the rental market would need to make at least $21 an hour to afford the standard rental unit.
Local emergency shelters have struggled in recent years to keep up with demand. Sara Barrett, capital campaign consultant for Hundred Nights, has said the Keene organization began to outgrow its shelter on Lamson Street with 24 beds around 2016 amid a significant increase in the number of families needing shelter. Due to space limitations, staff have also relied on a converted coach bus in the past few years to lodge up to 12 more guests.
Hundred Nights is expecting to open its new 48-bed shelter on Water Street this month, but Darcy said she doesn’t think this will have much of an impact on the demand for hotel rooms.
“I don’t think the need for hotel rooms will decrease because of the new building,” she said.
The Human Services Office, on the second floor of Keene City Hall at 3 Washington St., is open by appointment Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in hours are 8:30-9:30 a.m. The office can be reached at 603-357-9809.
