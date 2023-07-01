Construction on Hundred Nights’ new three-story emergency shelter on Water Street in Keene is just about complete, with the nonprofit expecting to begin accepting guests in a couple weeks.
The new building, first proposed to the city in 2020 and approved by the planning board in 2021, will replace the Lamson Street facility, and double its capacity to accommodate those needing a place to stay.
In addition to including an elevator, the new shelter will provide 48 beds with eight rooms, each equipped with a bathroom and shower and space to store clothes and other personal items beneath the beds and in dressers.
Four private rooms are designed for families in their own wing on the second floor, said Sara Barrett, capital campaign consultant for Hundred Nights, during a tour of the new shelter at the corner of Water Street and Commercial Street Wednesday.
“We wanted a place where families could be a family unit,” she said. “The issue with Lamson Street is there’s no place for families to just be together.”
Barrett explained that the Lamson Street shelter has 24 beds. Due to space limitations, staff have also relied on a converted coach bus in the past few years to lodge up to 12 more guests, but Barrett said that’s not always ideal.
“[The bus] really can’t be used in extreme cold or extreme heat because the AC system just can’t take it,” she said.
The beds at the Lamson Street shelter are on the second floor without an elevator, she added, making it difficult for some people with physical disabilities to navigate.
“There’s no handicapped access so there have been times when staff have had to carry people up and down the stairs there. It’s been very difficult for EMTs if there’s an emergency,” she said.
According to Barrett, Hundred Nights started to outgrow its current facility around 2016 when it began seeing a significant increase in the number of families needing shelter. Hundred Nights went from sheltering five families with 14 children in 2016 to 15 families with 27 children last year.
The Water Street facility also includes spaces to do laundry, and there are areas designated for children to do homework if needed.
“The new facility will provide a safer, more adequate, and more appropriate environment in which to provide shelter and supportive services to a broad demographic,” Barrett wrote in a news release.
The first floor houses private offices for case management and counseling services. Visitors will also be able to make use of a resource center that Barrett said will likely have six computers to check their email, apply for jobs or look up housing. Hundred Nights’ current resource center has just one computer, she said.
Art donated by local artists decorates the new shelter’s interior. Outside — in the corner of a fenced-in courtyard that guests can use if they have nowhere else to go during the day — there’s a sculpture designed by Adam Schepker, made from materials from the former Tom’s Auto Service building that previously occupied the property.
Donald Primrose opened Hundred Nights in January 2010 as an emergency cold-weather shelter for people who were unhoused, the organization’s website states. The shelter at Lamson Street has expanded into providing year-round service, and the new facility will continue to do so.
Teresa Starkey, vice chair of Hundred Nights’ board, said the new facility is an improvement over its predecessor and will go a long way toward making guests feel welcome in the community. And the increased capacity of beds will allow the agency to take in more people who need a place to stay.
“I think some of the frightening parts of the year, the really cold evenings when you’re wandering, I think there’ve been very few times when Mindy [Cambiar, executive director] has had to turn someone away, but it’s been pretty close a couple of times,” she said.
Board Chair Chuck Mobilia said during the tour that Hundred Nights is hoping to start transitioning staff and guests into the new shelter in a couple weeks.
Hundred Nights raised $6.2 million in donations to fund the project, and construction started in June 2022. Barrett said the agency is looking to raise $50,000 more for any other costs once the facility is up and running.
Starkey applauded Cambiar, Hundred Nights’ executive director, for her fundraising efforts and her work in managing the shelter. “She’s amazing.”
Adding to those comments, Mobilia gave credit to the many donors over the past few years.
“A lot of people decided that they wanted to do something,” he said. “Keene’s a small community in a small state. It’s pretty amazing for this community to build this kind of thing for this service. What the community helped us do is impressive.”
