A new group home in Keene for 14-to-18-year-olds who identify as LGBTQ+ is slated to open its doors Sept. 18, the Boston nonprofit behind the effort announced in a news release Monday.
Unity House, on Summer Street, will be the first of its kind in New Hampshire, offering a safe and supportive living environment with 24-hour staffing for up to eight youths, according to The Home for Little Wanderers.
The organization is the oldest child welfare agency in America, with more than 25 community and residential-based programs, per the news release. They include six youth residential care homes in New England — among them one in Waltham, Mass., that, like the new home in Keene, is designed for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Residents of Unity House will have been placed in the custody of the N.H. Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), according to draft minutes for the Keene Planning Board’s Oct. 24 meeting, during which the panel approved the site plan unanimously.
DCYF works to protect kids who may be victims of abuse or neglect, and receives more than 20,000 reports of suspected cases per year, its website states. If the division deems it necessary, it can ask a court to remove children from their home and place them in the state's care.
Unity House will house LGBTQ+ youths while they prepare for family reunification, independent living and future self-sufficiency, according to The Home for Little Wanderers.
"Many youth at Unity House will have experienced difficulty — at home, school, within the community or in placement," the organization said in the news release. "This LGBTQ+ residential program will offer an array of educational, vocational, and mental health services to support youth as they live, grow and build skills needed for the future."
The release notes that New Hampshire continues to see statistically high rates of discrimination and violence against members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The same is true nationally, according to the Center for American Progress, which reported that one in three LGBTQ+ identifying adults faced some form of discrimination in 2022.
According to a 2022 survey of LGBTQ-identifying youth in New Hampshire conducted by The Trevor Project, 30 percent of respondents reported they had experienced threats or physical harm based on their sexual orientation or gender identity in the past year. Sixty-nine percent said they had experienced discrimination in 2022.
The nonprofit, which focuses on suicide prevention efforts for LGBTQ+ youth, also reported that 39 percent of respondents said they had seriously considered suicide in the past year, while 10 percent had attempted it.
"LGBTQ young people are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, but rather placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society," The Trevor Project wrote.
The Waltham House in Massachusetts, which can house up to 12 people, was the first of its kind in the nation when it was established in 2002, according to The Home for Little Wanderers' website.
The Waltham House provides its residents with group and family therapy and opportunities to enter after-school-style programs and gay/straight alliance groups in their community, the website states. The ultimate goal is for residents to feel safe and confident in themselves before shifting into independent living, foster living or returning to their families.
Unity House will be based off of that model.
“For many years, our Massachusetts-based program has served clients from New Hampshire,” said Matthew McCall, vice president of community services, in the release. “The opening of this program will allow us to support New Hampshire kids in New Hampshire, keeping them closer to their communities, their families, and their future surroundings for their adult lives.”
