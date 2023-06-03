The property at 37 Central Square in Keene features a three-story mixed-use commercial and residential building housing the Keene branch of Edward Jones. Investments, according to an online realty listing.
A prominent downtown Keene building is pending sale in a transaction a real estate broker expects to close soon.
The property at 37 Central Square features a three-story mixed-use commercial and residential building housing the Keene branch of Edward Jones Investments, according to an online realty listing.
Its current owner is Eighty-Eight Lambert Avenue Trust, which is managed by Robert Patton-Spruill of Winchester. The trust purchased the building on April 13, 2018, for $475,000, Keene property records indicate.
Vincent Dolan, a real estate agent for RE/MAX Town & Country in Keene, is serving as the broker. He declined Friday to share who’s buying the property until the sale closes but stated that it’s someone “local to the Keene area” and that “it’s scheduled to close fairly soon.” He said the change in ownership shouldn’t have any effect on the Edward Jones branch or current residential tenants.
The building was constructed in 1890 and is about 4,622 square feet, sitting on a 0.03-acre parcel of land, according to city property records.
“It hasn’t been on the open market in 60 years, so it’s the first time it’s been available,” Patton-Spruill said Thursday. “It used to be the F.E. Howe photography building. I have great affection for the building; it’s a gorgeous display of New England craftsmanship and workmanship.”
Patton-Spruill, who declined to provide comment about the trust’s reason for selling, said a boiler in the building was replaced and the second floor was converted from offices to residential space in the time his trust has owned the property.
Dolan said it’s been on the market for about two weeks.
“I’m delighted there’s interest in Keene real estate, especially downtown real estate,” Dolan said. “I think we’re lucky to have such a vibrant community and I think the purchaser is going to be a great steward for the property.”
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
