Keene Mayor George Hansel will not seek a third term, he announced on 94.1 WKBK on Monday morning.
Speaking with host Dan Mitchell, Hansel, 37, said he felt he had accomplished what he set out to do.
“I feel like the city’s doing really well, and it’s not just me, it’s the whole team,” Hansel said. “I just feel like the city’s on an upward trajectory and in the right place, and it’s time for someone to come in and make sure we continue that or even accelerate it.”
Hansel did not immediately respond to a message from The Sentinel on Monday morning.
Hansel told Mitchell that he had always planned to serve two terms. Hansel considered running again, he added, but thought the city would benefit more from someone with new ideas.
“You want somebody who’s enthusiastic, who has a vision,” he told Mitchell. “Give them some time to try and create that vision or make some progress or whatever, and then move on and give somebody else with new energy the time to do it.”
The primary for Keene’s municipal’s elections is scheduled for Oct. 3. The general election is set for Nov. 7. Filing for municipal elections begins Aug. 16, according to the city clerk’s office. The deadline for candidates filing by paying a $2 fee for city council positions, and $5 for mayoral candidates, is Sept. 5. For candidates who file for free by gathering 50 petitions, the deadline is Sept. 8. All municipal elections in Keene are non-partisan.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Christopher Cartwright can be reached at ccartwright@keenesentinel.com or 603-352-1234, extension 1405.
