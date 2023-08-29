Plans to build a new skate park at 160 Water St. in Keene are full-speed ahead now that the N.H. Executive Council has agreed to provide nearly $118,000 to demolish the old Findings Inc. jewelry plant on the site, city officials said Monday.
Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said crews may tear down the two-story commercial building by the end of this year and start building the skate park in the spring. Construction would conclude later in the year.
The new skate park will be part of the larger Patricia T. Russell Park being developed in the area, and will provide parking and include infrastructure to reduce potential flooding problems in the neighborhood. Russell, who died in 2016, was the city's first and only female mayor.
The Executive Council approved the state dollars this past Wednesday through the InvestNH program, which is intended to spur municipal revitalization and ultimately reduce the state’s housing shortage.
The Russell Park work is part of an overall strategy to make the east side of Keene more attractive, Mayor George Hansel said.
“There are good opportunities in East Keene for some residential development," he said. "We see this as a very walkable area close to Main Street. It holds a lot of opportunities for young families, so we are trying to make investments to recognize and encourage that.”
When an area of the city is improved, the likelihood increases that new housing will follow, he said.
The city has invested more than $1 million in improvements associated with Patricia Russell Park, formerly known as Carpenter Field. The new park will feature two playgrounds, an updated athletic field and community green space including shade trees, landscaped areas and gardens.
“These investments the city is making on the east side of Keene have a multiplier effect,” Hansel said.
“You see the streetscape get improved, you see the investment in these parks, the addition of new recreational amenities, and people start investing their money into their own properties and looking at neighborhoods in a different way that encourages private investment.”
Keene now has no official skate park.
There was a city skate park on Gilbo Avenue before the city entered into a deal last year with Growers Outlet LLC to swap that parcel for the one on Water Street. The apparatus for skateboarders on Gilbo Avenue has since been removed.
Dragon said there is strong demand for the new skate park, and that residents have raised $242,000 for construction funding.
The popularity of skateboarding is evident in Keene, she noted.
“If you’re downtown you would notice the skateboarding activity increased without the park location," Dragon said. "We’ve seen people on sidewalks and a lot of activity at different buildings, so I know they are anxious to get the new park built.”
