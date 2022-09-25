Roughly 1,500 people turned out for the third annual International Festival, a celebration offering up a snapshot of diverse cultures from all over the world right here in Keene.
The event, which was held at the Recreation Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featured music and dance performances, a global bazaar of goods and multicultural cuisine. Fuller Park was bustling with activity as groups of dancers, musicians and singers performed on the Lion's Club Pavilion and vendors set up shop along the green space, selling international candies, Peruvian-Ecuadorian dolls, Indian jewelry and Finnish baskets.
The event this year was spearheaded by co-organizers Ritu Budakoti and Elizabeth Nieuwsma. Budakoti said the festival's origins date back to 2017 when the two were joined by a team of educators and community organizers to plan an event that would recognize Keene's diverse neighbors. That collective made up the Keene International Festival Committee.
"Collectively we were making this vision of a multicultural celebration to make the Keene community more welcoming and inclusive," she said.
Jennifer Alexander, one of the event's original organizers and this year's master of ceremonies, said there's a hidden layer of diversity in Keene and it's important to highlight that.
"We wanted to show people that we do have people from other nations here and they bring a richness to our community that is wonderful and makes us a special place to be," she said.
The group's first festival was held at the Jonathan Daniels Preschool on Maple Avenue with a turnout of roughly 500, Budakoti said. The event was well received and the following year they partnered with Keene's Human Rights Committee, which allowed the Budakoti and Nieuwsma to host the event at the Recreation Center and effectively double the attendance from the previous year.
The Human Rights Committee meets on the first Monday of every month and aims to promote social justice, equity, diversity and inclusion through educational programs and public events, per the city's website.
And now, Budakoti said the festival is jam-packed with performances and activities.
"We don't even have a minute to have a lull," Budakoti said. "We have so much activity planned."
Budakoti, who moved to Keene from India with her family in 2012, said all the performers and vendors were from the Greater Keene region.
Musical and dance demonstrations included the NAGME Quartet, a Turkish music ensemble; Barranquilla Flavor, a dance company from Concord created to share Columbian culture through music and dance; an Italian-Hindu fusion music performance; an Indian Bollywood Dance Flash Mob led by the Keene India Association; Japanese Taiko drumming; and a Nepalese dance featuring Keene State College students and local Nepali-Bhutanese community members.
Other performances included dancing from West Bengal and Bangladesh from a youth dance group and a Ghana drumming performance by Ron Smith, his wife Dara Adams-Smith and their son Julian Smith, 17, who all live in Gill, Mass..
While Smith and Adams-Smith played the drums, Julian danced.
"It's a great opportunity to be able to play such diverse music and expose it," said Adams-Smith, a retired band director at Hampshire Regional School District in Westhampton, Mass. "We enjoy that and it's great to be able to have our son add a little tap twist to it."
Smith, the director of music programs at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, said he learned Ghana drumming from drummers native to the country.
Attendees who were looking to take in the various cultures through a more hands-on approach were met with a slew of activities to choose from. These included Mehndi henna tattoos, a form of body art from India in which designs are typically drawn on a person's hands or legs and Hammerschlagen, a German game dating back to 1940 in which several contestants try to nail a hammer into a stump, according to the festival's website.
People were also given the opportunity to try their hand at Mexican Dominoes or Mancala, which the festival's website states is one of the oldest games in the world, dating back to 700 AD in East Africa.
Nieuwsma, a Westminster, Vt. resident who teaches English as a second language in the Keene School District, said it was exciting to see such a large turnout for the festival this year.
"It's a great feeling," she said. "We know that we're making a difference and word is getting out there and we're supported by the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.