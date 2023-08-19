Several Keene residents have declared their candidacy for local offices as part of a filing period that started Wednesday.
Offices on the ballot for the November city election include mayor, city councilors from all five of Keene’s wards, councilors at-large, ward moderators, ward selectmen, ward clerks and ward checklist supervisors.
Keene Mayor George Hansel announced May 1 that he would not seek a third term in office, and two candidates have entered the race to take his place. On Aug. 7, former state senator Jay Kahn announced his mayoral campaign in front of a crowd at the Historical Society of Cheshire County before officially declaring Wednesday. According to the city clerk’s office, Bradford Hutchinson also filed his candidacy Wednesday.
The mayor’s responsibilities include serving as the official head of the city and appointing all members of the city council’s standing committees. Per the Keene charter, mayors are expected to preside at all city council meetings, but do not have the power to vote at them, except to break a tie.
Candidates who have declared for city council are incumbent Raleigh Ormerod for Ward 1, incumbent Thomas Powers for Ward 5, incumbent Michael Remy for councilor at-large and Steven Ringland for Ward 3.
The council serves as Keene’s governing body and is made up of two members representing each of Keene’s five wards and an additional five at-large councilors who represent the whole city. Each of the 15 members is assigned to one of three council committees to discuss and consider proposals and make recommendations to the full council for a decision.
For ward checklist supervisors, Linda Haas has declared for Ward 2, Charles Ferrando for Ward 3 and Tina Johndrow for Ward 4. According to the city’s website, checklist supervisors are in charge of accepting all changes to Keene’s voter checklist. This includes processing new voter registrations or making changes to existing registrations on Election Day.
Those who have filed for the office of ward clerk are Elizabeth Fayre for Ward 1, Kathleen Richards for Ward 3 and John Therriault for Ward 4. Ward clerk responsibilities include counting votes cast during elections and verifying the results.
For selectmen, Linda Mangones has filed for Ward 1, Wes Cobb for Ward 2, Cheryl Kahn for Ward 3, Paul Krautmann for Ward 4 and Kathaleen Austin for Ward 5. In Keene, selectmen help organize and set up polling stations in their wards.
People running for any of these offices must be a registered voter in the ward or voting district they would represent. To declare candidacy, people need to fill out a form at the city clerk’s office at City Hall at 3 Washington St. The fee to run is $5 for mayor and $2 for any other office on the ballot. The filing period by declaration concludes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Alternatively, people may file for office by collecting signatures from 50 registered voters from the ward or voting district they would represent and submitting that petition to the city clerk’s office. That filing period finishes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. Petition forms can be obtained from the city clerk’s office.
In an email Friday, city clerk office staff urged people to help fill election official posts, particularly in Ward 1.
The municipal primary is scheduled for Oct. 3, and the general election is Nov. 7. More information on the election is available at keenenh.gov/city-clerk/elections-voting.
