Keene’s municipal election season officially kicks off Wednesday with the start of the filing period for city offices.
Offices on the ballot for the November city election include mayor, city councilors from all five of Keene’s wards, councilors at-large, ward moderators, ward selectmen, ward clerks and ward checklist supervisors.
People running for any of these offices must be a registered voter in the ward or voting district they would represent. To declare candidacy, people need to fill out a form at the city clerk’s office at City Hall at 3 Washington St. The fee to run is $5 for mayor and $2 for any other office on the ballot. The filing period by declaration begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and continues until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to the city’s website.
Alternatively, people may also file for office by collecting signatures from 50 registered voters from the ward or voting district they would represent and submitting that petition to the city clerk’s office. That filing period begins 8 a.m. Wednesday and concludes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. Petition forms can be obtained from the city clerk’s office.
At least one new councilor will be elected to represent the city at large. Bettina Chadbourne, a city councilor for 12 years, posted to her Facebook page Tuesday night that she won’t be running for reelection.
“This community has a tremendous number of hard working people who care about Keene and I hope you come forward and run for office,” she wrote. “Thank you to all those who have supported me. I’m truly grateful. It has been quite an experience.”
On Wednesday, Chadbourne told The Sentinel that being a city councilor has been a significant time commitment for her and she’s ready for something new.
“It requires a tremendous amount of time and you’re at meetings every week,” she said. “I love the city and I’m happy to have served.”
The office of mayor is also up for grabs this election as Mayor George Hansel announced May 1 that he will not seek a third term in office. So far, there’s one candidate for the office: On Aug. 7, former state Sen. Jay Kahn announced his mayoral campaign.
The municipal primary is scheduled for Oct. 3 and the general election is Nov. 7.
