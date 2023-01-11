A downtown infrastructure overhaul that would tear up sections of Central Square and Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to water and sewer systems. The plans recommended to the City Council also include other work, such as replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ.

In the current design concept, Central Square would keep all its existing features, which include the bandstand, statue, water fountain, and cannon. The design would expand Central Square from its current 17,450 square feet to a total of 31,400 square feet by adding sidewalk and community space between the church and bandstand.

According to the latest update from the city on the project, the parking spaces that would be removed on the north side of Central Square between Washington Street and Court Street would be replaced by parking spaces added to each side of the expansion area. Overall this would represent a net loss of 15 spaces on Central Square, according to the city's consultant on the project, Stantec. Mayor George Hansel said he has asked Stantec and city staff to explore ways in which there would be no loss in parking.