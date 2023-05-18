The public access television station that recently opened a studio in Keene may soon provide opportunities for the public to rent its studio and equipment for private means, generating revenue for the city in the process.
Assistant City Manager Rebecca Landry, Keene’s communications and marketing director, said the new arrangement would allow FACT TV to rent out the studio at Heberton Hall and equipment — owned by the city — to people who want to use it for purposes other than public access programming.
“I think a great example would be if a local organization wants to make a training video and wants greater-than-average equipment so that the recording is modern and good quality,” she said. “There are other examples too where people can use it for other types of projects like making a promotional video for a business, because that’s not something that supports public access in that case.”
The Keene City Council authorized City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to negotiate an addendum to Keene’s agreement with Falls Area Community Television (FACT) on May 4 to allow the rental service.
FACT TV opened its station at 60 Winter St. in February, and operates public-programming services on the Spectrum-provided community-access television channel 1301. FACT TV also trains residents how to use equipment and coordinates volunteers.
Dragon said previously that funding for the city’s partnership with FACT TV would come from cable franchise fees. The three-year contract the city executed with the company last October includes a one-time payment of $10,000 for startup costs and requires the city to pay $86,460 per year in quarterly installments.
Under the new rental agreement, Landry said FACT TV would collect rental fees and remit that money to the city to be placed in the general fund.
“We would make a decision going forward about how that fund would be used,” she explained.
The amendment has yet to be finalized, Landry noted, and she said it was unknown how soon it would be “inked out.”
Alex Stradling, executive director of FACT TV, was not immediately available for comment Wednesday. FACT TV, which also has a station in Bellows Falls, began in 1978, operating out of Bellows Falls Union High School.
FACT TV’s arrival in Keene marked the return of public access television nearly two years after Cheshire TV went dark. In May 2021, the city withdrew its support from Cheshire TV, citing concerns about the station’s leadership. The station also served Swanzey, but the town pulled its financial support in January of that year. In the station’s final years, Keene contributed roughly $180,000 annually to it.
Landry explained that after Cheshire TV ceased operations, the city took ownership of the television equipment — originally paid for by cable franchise fees.
