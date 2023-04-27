Keene officials announced Wednesday that the three-year-long downtown infrastructure project, slated to begin in 2025, will now cost more than $14 million, around double what was originally estimated.
This update was delivered to the public at a second City Council workshop on the project Wednesday, in which eight city councilors voted unanimously to send the project proposal to the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee to make a recommendation to the full council. Seven councilors were absent from the meeting.
Earlier this year, city officials had predicted that the project, which aims to rip up Main Street and perform upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems, built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, would cost around $7 million.
That figure was then changed to $9.4 million after the city's Canada-based consultant on the project, Stantec, provided an updated the preliminary estimate, Public Works Director Kurt Blomquist told The Sentinel in a text message on March 10.
After Wednesday's meeting, Blomquist told a reporter that inflated costs for construction materials and labor are primarily to blame for the surge in price.
"Primarily, the previous costs were [estimated] over a year ago," he said. "We're now in a different world and looking out, seeing where construction is going that's pretty much what drove the increase. We're seeing even today our own projects when we go out to bid, I'm seeing projects coming in 30, 40 percent higher than what we estimated a year ago."
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon explained at the meeting that the city is hoping to offset at least around $6.7 million of the overall project cost through securing grant funding. The city has already accrued more than $1.8 million in federal funding, and city staff have applied for two more federal grants which, if awarded, would bring in an additional $2.1 million, Dragon added.
Dragon anticipates the city will pursue more grant funding once city councilors have voted on project designs.
While city councilors have largely been in agreement that the repairs to infrastructure need to be done, much of the debate at city hall pertains to what the downtown corridor should look like when the work is concluded.
Recommendations, made by the project’s steering committee in December, included replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a compact roundabout. Plans also showed a wedge of green space connecting the current square with the northern side where Life is Sweet and the United Church of Christ are located.
These changes, coupled with alterations to Main Street, would result in a net loss of 15 parking spaces downtown, according to a parking summary from Stantec.
Other recommendations made by the steering committee in December included protected bicycle lanes as well as a raised intersection, connecting Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street that city officials have said could double a space for an event or festival.
According to the most recent estimates Stantec provided to councilors Wednesday, the roundabout design would cost $14,870,928.
Ed Roberge, a project manager at Stantec, and Blomquist gave a presentation on three distinct designs of Central Square to councilors at the workshop. One of the ideas was the roundabout recommended by the steering committee in December.
The second option would keep the current traffic pattern of Central Square's signalized intersection, but would limit eastbound traffic on West Street to one lane (currently there are two lanes). This option would restrict northbound traffic on Main Street from three to two lanes, as vehicles approach the intersection. This is cheapest of the three designs before councilors and would cost the city $14,120,928.
"It's a minimum change, some narrowing of the lanes a little bit and putting in a modern signal system, but keeping more or less the same configuration," Blomquist said. "It would be what people have described as 'put it back the way it is.'"
The third design, like the previous one, would keep the traffic signals and incorporate the same new lane configuration for West Street and Main Street. However, this proposed plan also includes the large patch of green space that was part of the steering committee's recommended design, and is estimated to cost $14,970,928.
Ward 4 Councilor Catherine Workman, a member of MSFI, argued that she thinks the current traffic pattern of Central Square is clear, and believes that constructing a new model wouldn't serve to simplify things.
"My point is people don't always just do the right thing, they don't follow the rules of traffic," she said. "I just want to push it home that we have very well lit signs and signals that tell you the flow of traffic and people ignore that now."
Councilor At-Large Michael Remy responded that no matter what design councilors go with, there will always be some drivers that might mistake the correct traffic pattern.
"There's a lot of points of conflict in the current design and there's a lot of points of conflict in the signalized design," he said. "I like the roundabout because it solves both of those."
Councilor At-Large Randy Filiault, vice-chairman of MSFI, said that as a former Keene firefighter, he's concerned about how a fire truck might be able to navigate through a roundabout without traffic signals in the case of an emergency. Currently, the fire department can control the Central Square traffic lights to go red when firefighters need to go through the circle to respond to a call.
"One thing that you learn when you're coming into traffic on an engine with a loud horn and a siren, is that people freeze," he said. "You're not going to have signalized lighting to stop the traffic. ... In my experience as far as a firefighter goes, I see failure written all over it."
Remy, however, disagreed with Filiault's argument.
"I don't buy the fire truck piece, just because we have so many roundabouts already that the firefighters are able to maneuver through and people don't just freeze in the middle and block traffic," he said.
"I get the theory I just don't buy that it would really happen that way," Remy added.
Following the city council's decision, the project is now headed to MSFI's next meeting on May 10, where committee members will vote on designs for the downtown corridor and send that recommendation to the full city council.
The committee will need more than one meeting before a recommendation is made, MSFI Chairman Mitch Greenwald said. He encouraged his fellow city councilors and members of the public to attend the meeting.
"If anyone thinks this is going to make it in and out of one committee meeting, that would truly be magic," he said. "But we do have to start making some decisions and narrowing down these options."
