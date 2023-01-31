More than 250 people packed Heberton Hall Monday to learn more about Keene's downtown infrastructure overhaul and the aesthetic changes proposed for the city's core.
The crowd, which included residents, consultants, city officials and staff, was split between the first and second floors of the building. Charts were set up, and presenters led discussions over various parts of the project and answered questions.
Keene Mayor George Hansel said he was pleased to see such a large turnout.
"This is what we've worked to help facilitate," he said. "This is an opportunity for the public to really have a one-on-one conversation with an engineer or designer about their specific concerns and hopefully learn something about this large project."
Hansel emphasized that the project still requires approval from the City Council, a decision that's still a couple months away, and added that he hopes Monday's meeting will foster a greater understanding among locals.
"At the end of this process I don't think everyone's going to be happy," he said. "But I'm hopeful that people are going to feel heard and well informed."
The three-year infrastructure project, slated to begin in spring 2024, carries an estimated cost of more than $7 million, city officials have said. The construction would rip up Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems, built in the early 19th and 20th centuries. This work, which constitutes roughly three-quarters of the project’s cost, also includes broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements.
Much of the debate surrounding the project pertains to what the downtown should look like when the work concludes. In December, the city's steering committee on the project recommended a plan that would make significant changes to downtown.
Many eyes and questions at Monday's meeting were directed toward the city's plans for Central Square. On the subject, attendees were divided, with some wanting the square to look as it does now, while others thought the proposal could draw foot traffic to downtown.
The steering committee's recommendations include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout, and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ.
A traffic analysis conducted by the city’s consultant on the project, Stantec, shows that installing a mini roundabout without traffic signals could shave off travel time through the area. The recommended concept for Central Square would eliminate 15 parking spaces downtown, Ed Roberge, a project manager with Stantec, said at a meeting last month.
Keene resident Steve Salamin said he agrees with recommendations that would eliminate parking along the center median of Main Street to straighten the road, but he's not a fan of the proposal for Central Square, which he called a "radical change."
"I applaud their wanting to beautify and everything but I have to say there's only a certain degree to which that's helpful, and I don't think it's going to bring in a lot of people," he said.
Robin Walden, another resident, said she wants to know how the project will burden taxpayers. City officials have told The Sentinel that more details will be provided on the matter once recommendations are approved by councilors.
"I understand the infrastructure work has to be done," she said. "But what's the difference between just doing the infrastructure work and all this fluff that they want to do?"
Walden also expressed concern that the proposed mini roundabout would hinder the ability of emergency vehicles to navigate the area.
Keene Fire Chief Don Farquhar said the fire department has been consulted on the downtown designs.
"I will assure that as constructed, they will not impede or decrease safety," he said, while not specifying whether or not he supports the proposed roundabout.
Other attendees thought that changes to Central Square could make it ripe for activity.
Adam Toepfer, president of Keene Pride, said an expanded square could make it easier to plan events — such as the Pride Festival — downtown without having to close streets.
"Whatever happens we'll have a beautiful square," he said. "It would be a shame I think if we don't make these improvements while we have this chance, because this is the one time ... in my life that we'll have this opportunity."
Ken Kost said that, if approved, the changes to Central Square could turn it into a local hotspot.
"Unless there's an event, I very seldom go to Central Square because it's hard to get to, and there's not much to do once you're there," he said. "I think it's a very good idea."
Other recommendations from the steering committee include protected bicycle lanes and an improved Gilbo Avenue-to-Railroad Street crosswalk that would accommodate community events. Under the proposal, Gilbo Avenue would be reduced to one-way traffic heading west.
Michael Rigoli, owner of Fritz on Central Square, said he thinks adding bicycle lanes on Main Street would only confuse traffic.
"I think we'll have people competing for who thinks they have the right-of-way, which is dangerous," he said. "Physics says that the person on the bike doesn't stand a chance against the person in the car, and I don't like to see anybody get hurt."
Dan Wyzik, who frequently rides a bicycle, said he believes that anything that will improve the downtown for pedestrian traffic and reduce car travel is a good thing.
"I am troubled by the amount of 'saving the square' for posterity or for preserving things the way they were," he said. "I think generally that's a lackadaisical way to live life. I think Main Street is suffering, and you need the foot traffic."
The city's next public meeting on the project is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Keene High School auditorium.
