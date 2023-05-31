The Keene City Council could make a long-awaited decision on downtown infrastructure project designs Thursday and will also host a public hearing for input on the city's proposed $67.8 million budget for next fiscal year.
Last week, the council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee unanimously recommended the budget proposal submitted by City Manager Elizabeth Dragon. But first, councilors made a few amendments to reallocate money earmarked for outside agencies.
The $67,881,358 budget proposal is up about 4.4 percent over this year’s $65,006,168. The city's portion of the tax rate is expected to increase by 3.4 percent, or about 43 cents, bringing the city's piece of the tax rate to $12.74 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
Thursday's public hearing, in which Keene residents will be able to address councilors and weigh in on the proposal, is the last stop in the process before the council is expected to vote on the budget on June 15. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
The $67.9 million budget figure includes $47,736,757 for the general fund, Keene's primary account for most of its functions and departments, which is a 4.7 percent increase from $45,595,760 this year.
At last Thursday's FOP committee meeting, Ward 3 Councilor Bryan Lake proposed amending the budget to eliminate the $5,000 slated for The Samaritans, due to the local suicide-prevention agency's announcement in early May that it will close this month.
Lake also proposed increasing the amount set aside for the Keene Senior Center from $15,000 to $16,500, the amount the agency requested for next fiscal year.
"On that one the intended recommendation was supposed to be for the agency request of $16,500. However there was just a bit of a clerical error there, and it was set to the prior year's funding," he explained.
The committee approved those amendments unanimously, before Ward 3 Councilor Andrew Madison proposed another.
He noted that zeroing out the funding to The Samaritans and adding $1,500 to the senior center still leaves $3,500 unclaimed. Madison recommended half of that ($1,750) be allocated to the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention and the other half to Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center, increasing both from $2,500 to $4,250.
Madison's amendment passed unanimously.
A decision on downtown?
Also on Thursday night, councilors will weigh in on recommendations from the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee on downtown infrastructure project designs.
Last week, the MSFI committee recommended limited above-ground changes to downtown for the planned three-year work that would rip up Main Street to upgrade old water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. Much of the debate surrounding the project even before it was brought before the City Council in January has pertained to what aesthetic changes, if any, should be made to Keene's core.
The committee considered concepts that included a revamped Central Square with expanded greenspace and a roundabout to replace the current signalized traffic circle. However, members ultimately voted 3-2 in favor of keeping the Central Square traffic pattern the same with minor alterations to improve the traffic lights, lane markings and crosswalk lengths.
Committee members also recommended a raised crossing table connecting Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street, but voted against including protected bicycle lanes in the final design, a feature that local cyclists have advocated for.
The project, and any final decision, is now in the hands of all 15 city councilors. Estimated to cost more than $14 million, the project is expected to break ground in 2025.
Thursday's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall.
