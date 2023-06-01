Keene City Councilors voted Thursday to postpone their decision on the more than $14 million downtown infrastructure project and refer it to another workshop for further discussion.
The vote comes after months of deliberations over a project that's drawn strong opinions and seen significantly escalating costs.
Thursday's motion by At-Large Councilor Kate Bosley passed by a vote of 11-4. Councilors opposed were Randy Filiault, Phil Jones, Kris Roberts and Mitch Greenwald. Those in favor were Councilors Bryan Lake, Michael Remy, Gladys Johnsen, Michael Giacomo, Bobby Williams, Andrew Madison, Raleigh Ormerod, Bettina Chadbourne, Catherine Workman, Kate Bosley and Thomas Powers.
The vote to refer the project to a workshop was one week after the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee recommended limited above-ground changes to downtown. Much of the debate around the three-year project -- which would rip up Main Street to upgrade old water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure — has pertained to what aesthetic changes, if any, should be made to Keene’s core.
The MSFI committee considered concepts that included a revamped Central Square with expanded greenspace and a roundabout to replace the current signalized traffic circle. Members voted 3-2 in favor of keeping the Central Square traffic pattern the same with minor alterations to improve the traffic lights, lane markings and crosswalk lengths.
Committee members also recommended a raised crossing table connecting Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street, but voted against including protected bicycle lanes in the final design, a feature that local cyclists have advocated for.
The MSFI recommendation conflicted with one a project steering committee made in December to include protected bike lanes and revamp Central Square to expand the green space and swap out the circle for a roundabout. The city has worked with Stantec as a consultant on the project.
Prior to Bosley's motion, Greenwald, the MSFI committee's chairman, urged his fellow councilors to reach a consensus on project designs that night.
"Now is the time for a decision," he said. "There's always going to be another idea, a new slant, someone's got some great way to do something, but we need to move forward. ... The longer we wait, the underground infrastructure is more at risk for decaying, everything will cost more to do what needs to be done."
In her motion, Bosley suggested the public workshop be held — at a date to be determined — after a June 12 presentation in Heberton Hall by urban designer Jeff Speck, to which the City Council voted at its last meeting to contribute up to $5,000.
Speck is the author of the book "Walkable City" and was invited by the Keene Downtown Group to host the free presentation on how Keene can be more attractive and accessible.
"I'd like to point out to this council that we all just agreed to spend $5,000 of city funds toward this presentation from Jeff Speck reviewing our downtown community and what improvements he might be able to suggest, and I truly believe that we need to consider his ideas and expertise before we make a final decision," Bosley said.
She also said she thinks councilors need to be given more time to offer input prior to the vote, which they were not able to do during the previous two MSFI meetings.
"We were made quickly aware that our attendance would create a quorum of the full council and that anyone not on MSFI would not be able to contribute again to this meeting," she said.
Ward 4 Councilor Catherine Workman agreed with Bosley and said the council's decision on the project does not need to be rushed. Workman asked that the workshop be scheduled for Thursday, June 15, in lieu of the regularly scheduled City Council meeting. She also asked that after the workshop, the project return to the MSFI committee for another recommendation to the full council.
Roberts argued against Bosley's motion, recalling that the council already hosted a pair of workshops earlier this year. The first workshop, which allowed city councilors to discuss the project and hear from the public, was held March 29 and the second on April 26.
"We had a lot of information provided, we were given plenty of opportunity to ask questions, and if we weren't really prepared to ask the questions that's part of our responsibility to prepare," he said. "We can't afford to keep sending it back and forth."
Councilor At-Large Michael Giacomo said he thinks it makes sense to postpone a vote until until councilors have heard Speck's presentation, to consider more options for downtown.
"This is more valuable information that our council can gain to help us make better decisions," he said. "At the end of the day if our goal here isn't to make the best decision we possibly can, what the hell are we doing here?"
However Filiault wasn't sold on the idea that Speck's visit to Keene would help the council make a better decision than what was recommended by MSFI.
"We can keep inviting speaker after speaker until we get one that says what we want to hear," he said. "... You can get anyone to say anything if you pay them enough."
At-Large Councilor Bettina Chadbourne — who had voted against the city contributing to Speck's visit out of concern that Heberton Hall would limit attendance to 150 people — supported Bosley's motion Thursday night.
"More information is always helpful. This is a major project that's going to impact everybody," she said. "I think it's such a big decision that we need to take a step back."
Bosley, who also voted against contributing to Speck's visit, said that the City Council would likely decide together what the next step would be after the workshop — whether to send it back to MSFI as Workman suggested, or otherwise.
