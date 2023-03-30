Although no action was taken on Keene’s multimillion-dollar downtown infrastructure project Wednesday night, city councilors convened to discuss it and try to reach unofficial consensus on some parts of the work, slated to begin in 2025.
The meeting was part of a series of council workshops dedicated to the project, before it heads to the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee for a recommendation to the full council.
About 40 members of the public were in the audience to hear councilors for the first time analyze the project’s different facets and offer their opinions.
The conversation was broken into different sections of the three-year project, currently estimated at $9.4 million, beginning with the work to rip up Main Street and perform upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems, built in the late-19th and early-20th centuries.
The project also includes designs to revamp Central Square, which has drawn mixed reactions from Keene residents. Some argue the changes would make for a more vibrant and accessible downtown, while others think Central Square should stay the same.
Councilors agree the infrastructure work needs to be done, although a few said Wednesday there are still questions that need be answered.
Ward 1 Councilor Kris Roberts said it’s important this part of the construction is done soon to avoid breaks in the infrastructure.
“The number-one priority in my mind is we have to do it because we have a responsibility and if we allow certain things to delay it, we may have a catastrophic failure downtown,” he said. “If that happened, a lot of downtown businesses are not going to have a lot of business for a long time.”
Councilor At-Large Kate Bosley said she’d want to see a detailed report from the public works department on the below-ground work.
“I’d like to hear what are the current issues that have arisen, what are their suspicions, is there some sort of prioritization of where the work needs to be done first?” she said.
Councilor At-Large Michael Giacomo said he would be interested in seeing data on the amount of water leaking from some of the pipes. He noted that leakage can lead to wasted money and possibly greater issues if untreated.
“Not only do we pay the pumping price and things like that, but that’s how sinkholes happen,” he said. “And if you want to see an expensive project that is not expected by downtown merchants, sinkholes have a way of appearing quite suddenly and costing an immense amount of money.”
Mitch Greenwald, ward 2 councilor, wanted more information on the project’s cost and where those funds will come from.
“It’s possible, probable and definitely expected that we can get a real number without all of these design details,” he said, adding that the city should consider accelerating the project’s timeline two years.
But Bosley argued that by speeding up the work, it might pose more disruption for downtown businesses.
“Before we make a decision, yes, it sounds lovely getting in and out, but I don’t want to do it at the cost of people being able to operate,” she said.
Giacomo added that a shorter timeline might lead to a more expensive project.
“The faster you want it done, generally the more you’re going to pay for it because more people will be needed to get it done quicker, there’s more parallel paths happening,” he said.
The rest of the councilors’ discussion centered on what downtown Keene should look like when the road is reconstructed.
Recommendations made by the project’s steering committee in December include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a compact roundabout. Plans also show a wedge of green space connecting the common with the northern side of the square where Life is Sweet and the United Church of Christ are located.
Other recommendations include protected bicycle lanes on Main Street and a raised intersection connecting Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street. Under the proposal, Gilbo Avenue would be reduced to one-way traffic heading west.
Several of the councilors who spoke Wednesday night disapproved of changing the Gilbo Avenue traffic pattern.
When it came to deliberating on changes to Main Street, much of the discussion moved to the proposed addition of protected bicycle lanes.
Ward 2 Councilor Bobby Williams argued strongly in favor of the lanes, saying it would promote safer travel for downtown cyclists.
“If you don’t see bikers [on Main Street] then it’s because the bike lanes aren’t safe,” he said. “But if the bike lanes are separated from traffic, then suddenly a whole lot of people can use it, kids can use it and people who would be afraid of riding in traffic.”
Randy Filiault, councilor at-large, said he didn’t think installing the lanes would be worth the cost to the city.
“Keene is very bike-friendly,” he said. “We’re talking about something that for four months of the year is virtually not used anyhow, so how much do we spend for something that will be used minimally for seven to eight months a year?”
A byproduct of the steering committee’s proposed roundabout at Central Square and changes to Main Street would be a net loss of 15 parking spaces.
Greenwald said before any changes are put in place, Keene should first consider creating more parking elsewhere.
Filiault agreed with Greenwald.
“I don’t want to see any net loss of parking,” Filiault said. “As far as green space goes, that’s what we’re looking at Gilbo Avenue for. ...I picture Gilbo Avenue being an extension of Main Street and that’s something we need to consider.”
Councilors were also split on plans for Central Square. Some argued it should remain the way it appears today, while others countered that the current traffic pattern is too confusing.
Filiault added that he prefers the current signalized traffic circle at Central Square because he thinks the lights slow traffic in the area.
However, Giacomo argued the opposite.
“Roundabouts are traffic-calming measures, lights are traffic-accelerating measures because people speed up to catch red lights,” he said. “There’s no reason to race into a roundabout because you won’t get there any faster.”
Giacomo also added that he thinks the expansion of green space on the northern side of Central Square would make the area more accessible and lively.
“By expanding the square, we would utilize really a criminally underutilized space,” he said. “We all agree this is a really amazing asset to the city ... but what’s the point of having these amazing gathering spaces you can’t get to easily?”
Greenwald argued in favor of keeping Central Square as is, but adding better signs to explain the traffic circle.
“I think we need to listen to the public and we’ve heard very loudly that the basic configuration that’s out there is historic and wanted,” he said.
Following about 90 minutes of discussion from councilors, members of the public were given a chance to speak.
Mark Rebillard, owner of Deep Roots Massage on Main Street, said he thinks the new green space could lead to a more vibrant downtown.
“When we create that park that extends up to Washington [Street] and Court [Street] we are creating a circuit that will encourage people to keep walking and visit the businesses that are there,” said Rebillard, who was also a member of the project’s steering committee.
Resident Pam Slack said the city should prioritize what is most necessary about the project to minimize the effect on taxpayers.
“For me it would be nice to change the square,” she said. “That’s a nice-to-do thing. Is it needed, do we need to pay for it in my opinion? No.”
Another resident, Debbie Bowie, also said she thinks the cost to taxpayers needs to be considered and made clear. Officials have told The Sentinel that more details on the cost will be known once councilors are ready to take a final vote on the project.
The City Council’s next public workshop for the project is scheduled for April 26, and will once again allow for public comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.