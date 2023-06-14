Keene City Councilor Randy Filiault is proposing any further discussion on the city's planned three-year downtown infrastructure overhaul be halted until residents can vote on the matter themselves.
Via a nonbinding resolution on November's municipal election ballot, Filiault is suggesting voters be asked if they're in favor of a council committee's recommendation to keep much of the city's core as it is today, or if they'd support "major changes" to Central Square and Main Street.
"The best way to let the community have opinions is at the ballot box," Filiault said. "Let's let our constituents tell [the City Council] how they feel."
Expected to cost more than $14 million, the downtown infrastructure project would dig up Main Street to upgrade old water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, beginning in 2025.
The project has generated months of discussion and significant debate.
Last December, the project's steering committee recommended that Central Square be revamped, expanding its green space north of the square near The United Church of Christ and Life is Sweet, and swapping out the current signalized traffic circle for a roundabout. The committee also recommended that protected bicycle lanes be added to Main Street, a feature a May 24 recommendation from the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee lacked.
Since the steering committee made its recommendation, many residents have attended public information sessions, City Council workshops and a pair of MSFI Committee meetings to express their opinions.
While some, like Filiault, think downtown should remain largely as it appears today, others have argued that changes to Central Square could make it more attractive and that protected bike lanes would increase safety for cyclists and expand the network of bicycle infrastructure in Keene.
"Let's stop guessing and put it to a vote," Filiault said.
Filiault, one of five at-large councilors representing the entire city, said a majority of constituents he's heard from have told him they think only minor changes are needed downtown.
"Look, most residents of Keene know, based on what we've read, that we need to fix the infrastructure; most agree with that," he said. "So far as changing the above ground, a high percentage of Keene residents don’t think we need to change anything, and I agree with them."
And he is convinced that if his proposal goes through, a vote from residents in November would confirm this.
"I've been doing this a long time, and I have a pretty good idea of how my constituents feel," he said. "Most residents know changes are needed, but not these radical changes."
On whether he would change his position if a majority of voters favor more significant changes, Filiault said he's not worried about keeping his elected seat.
"If I vote the way my constituents feel, they will put me back in, and if I vote against, they will vote me out," he said.
Filiault's proposal is expected to go before the City Council on Thursday, during which Keene Mayor George Hansel would decide whether to accept his letter as informational, essentially ending consideration there, or refer it to a council committee.
Hansel said Wednesday he did not yet know what he would decide.
