Keene Mayor George Hansel shakes hands with Ward 4 City Councilor Gladys Johnsen. She announced her resignation Thursday night after having served for 3½ years.
Gladys Johnsen resigned from the Keene City Council Thursday as she prepares to move to Ohio to live with her daughter's family.
She was met with a standing ovation from her peers as Mayor George Hansel honored her for her service at City Hall.
"I want to thank Councilor Johnsen for her 3½ years of service," Hansel said. "It's been a pleasure to serve with you, and I personally really appreciate it, and I know all of us really appreciate your contributions to this city council and your constituents.
"I think you've been a great advocate for anyone who's contacted you with a concern; you've always tried to raise their voice to a higher level," he continued.
Johnsen's term was slated to end this year, and her resignation leaves one of Ward 4's two seats on the 15-member council vacant.
Hansel explained that as her resignation was within 120 days of November's municipal election, her seat will stay empty until a new elected member is sworn in on Jan. 1.
Johnsen thanked her fellow councilors and said she appreciated her time with the city's governing body.
"You're a smart bunch of people, and I know you'll continue to be so," she said. "Thank you, it's been a blessing."
Johnsen, 80, was a state representative for Cheshire County District 7 from 2010 to 2018 and is a retired Keene State professor. A Sentinel questionnaire she filled out in 2019 when running for the City Council indicated she'd lived in the city for more than 25 years.
In her council resignation letter Thursday to city staff and councilors, Johnsen commended the council's ability to work together, especially while discussing plans for the upcoming overhaul of Keene's downtown infrastructure.
"We were able to agree or disagree on issues, while retaining respect for one another," she wrote. "I wish I could have been here long enough to see the Main Street Project come to fruition, however, I have full confidence this council and process will continue to do so for our constituents."
Johnsen said she plans to move to Akron, Ohio, and will leave Keene on Sept. 8.
"My family is anxious to move me, and we are putting my house on the market," she told The Sentinel Thursday night. "Now is the time to put it on the market, and so that's why we're doing it now."
Johnsen served on the council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, and committee Chairwoman Kate Bosley thanked and hugged her.
"On behalf of PLD, we really appreciate getting to serve with you over the last several years and I really loved having you on the committee and the experience that you brought," Bosley said.
The filing period for city offices, including City Council, started Wednesday. The municipal primary is scheduled for Oct. 3 and the general election is Nov. 7. More information on the election is available at keenenh.gov/city-clerk/elections-voting.
