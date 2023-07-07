City councilors unofficially selected a preliminary downtown design for Keene's more than $14 million infrastructure project Thursday that would maintain the current traffic pattern of Central Square and cause no loss in parking.
The council voted 14-1 to send this to a council subcommittee for public input next week and, after more than half a year of debate, to make a recommendation to the council for a final vote July 20.
The "multi-lane hybrid" design — one of four options Stantec, the city's consultant, previously presented to the project steering committee — would maintain the signalized traffic circle at Central Square while expanding it by about 7,000 square feet. This option would also keep two lanes traveling north and south on Main Street.
In addition, this design shows room for protected bicycle lanes on both sides of Main Street and on all sides of Central Square, between the parking spaces and the sidewalk. This configuration would result in a net gain of one parking spot downtown, for a total of 169.
The preferred design that came out of the steering committee this past winter would result in a net loss of 14 spaces.
Thursday's session was the third City Council workshop this year where councilors considered what Central Square and Main Street should look like in the aftermath of three years of work in the city's core. Slated to begin in 2025, the project would dig up downtown to replace outdated water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure.
"It gives us a perfect compromise," said Councilor Catherine Workman, one of 14 councilors who voted to send the design to the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee. "We're not going to appease everybody, but this comes pretty darn close to it."
Councilor Kate Bosley, who also voted for this design, added that she thinks it maintains the historical integrity of Central Square.
"The entire plan works," she said.
Last December, the steering committee recommended a design concept that would expand Central Square's green space to the north, near The Stage and Life is Sweet, and install a compact roundabout in lieu of the traffic circle. While some area residents argued this would make the square more accessible and attractive, others felt it would change the downtown's historic character.
Another hot-button issue is whether to include protected bike lanes. Although Bosley said she favors bike lanes being included in the design, she said councilors could remove them for wider sidewalks.
Councilor Kris Roberts argued for wider sidewalks, saying they would allow businesses to make greater use of outdoor space.
"I'm not going to support giving up 5 to 7 feet for bike lanes, when I can give up 5 to 7 feet to businesses and pedestrians," he said.
But not all were initially in favor of the multi-lane hybrid option.
Councilor Bobby Williams said he preferred another design that would limit Main Street to one lane in either direction and keep parking in the center median. He added that he thinks it's the most pedestrian-friendly option, requiring walkers to cross only one lane at a time instead of the two they must cross now.
"In general it makes the crossings not so far and much closer," he said. "I like that a lot."
Councilor Phil Jones, who ultimately was the lone vote against the hybrid option, said he supports the design the MSFI committee recommended May 23, which he argued would have the least impact on downtown. The committee supported minor changes to the city's core, with improvements to traffic lights, lane markings and crosswalks, and also voted against including bike lanes in the project scope.
Councilor Michael Giacomo spoke in favor of the design that emerged from the steering committee, arguing that a roundabout is the safest and most environmentally friendly option.
"If we care about the safety of the people who are walking downtown, we are not really improving much from a safety perspective down there," he said. "We have a stoplight, and people are going to accelerate to get through that stoplight. ... Someone's trying to catch that light. That is why pedestrians are going to get killed."
Giacomo cited data from the Federal Highway Administration, which he said state that roundabouts result in a 37 percent reduction in overall collisions, a 90 percent reduction in fatal collisions and a 40 percent reduction in collisions with pedestrians.
"We have an option that is clearly safer and yet everyone is veering away from it now, which is interesting," he said.
With a majority of the councilors who spoke being in favor of the multi-lane hybrid design, Workman made the motion to forward that concept to the MSFI committee on July 12 to collect input from the public.
Councilor Gladys Johnsen moved to amend the motion to also forward the steering committee's recommended design. That amendment failed with only Councilors Johnsen, Giacomo, Michael Remy and Raleigh Ormerod voting in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.