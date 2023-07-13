A City Council committee recommended Wednesday that the full council accept a preliminary design for Keene's more than $14 million downtown infrastructure project that would maintain Central Square's current traffic pattern and cause no loss in parking.
At the end of a three-hour meeting of the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee — which served as the last stop for the public to comment on the concept before councilors are expected to make a decision next Thursday — the committee recommended the design unanimously.
However before voting, Councilor Randy Filiault said he still thinks the concept could be improved and that he doesn't think it's ready to move forward yet.
"I am in no hurry to get it done and make mistakes," he said. "I will not vote to submit this as is until there's discussion on some of these issues."
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon responded that concepts in the design now before councilors were all presented to the project's steering committee last year.
"These are not new. I mean there's been some changes and modifications here and there, but these plans and the configuration of Central Square and Main Street are not new," she said.
The “multi-lane hybrid” design would maintain the signalized traffic circle at Central Square while expanding it by about 7,000 square feet. This option would also keep two lanes traveling north and south on Main Street.
In addition, this design shows room for protected bicycle lanes on both sides of Main Street and on all sides of Central Square, between the parking spaces and the sidewalk. This configuration would result in a net gain of one parking spot downtown, for a total of 169.
Councilor Catherine Workman said she thinks the design does well to please pedestrians, motorists and cyclists.
"I think this plan does a good job at giving everybody ... fair access to downtown," she said. "It's not perfect, but it is a darn good compromise."
The months-long debate over the downtown's appearance concerns a key aspect of a planned three-year project to dig up Main Street and upgrade outdated sewer, water and stormwater infrastructure. That work is slated to begin in 2025.
Last Thursday, the City Council voted 14-1 to send the hybrid design to the MSFI committee to collect public input before it's brought to the full council once again.
At the start of Wednesday's meeting, MSFI Chairman Mitch Greenwald said he had thought the committee would be able to amend the hybrid design before sending it back, but added that isn't the case.
"We did vote [last week]; that's final," he said. "So therefore we can talk all we want this evening ... but we cannot amend what was done at this meeting."
City Attorney Thomas Mullins explained that although the committee could not amend the hybrid design — since that would violate the motion councilors approved last week to merely accept public input — councilors will be able to propose amendments at the next City Council meeting when the body is expected to make a decision.
Filiault said he would like to see the design altered before councilors approve it. He added that he thinks it's necessary to include a slip lane wrapping around the south end of Central Square to allow motorists to continue around the traffic circle.
Public Works Director Kurt Blomquist explained earlier that whether to include a slip lane, and how it works, would be something to be considered after councilors approve a preliminary design.
"Because we're going to have a lighted intersection, you're going to have signals out there," he said. "Ultimately, we could end up with a slip lane if that makes the lighted intersection work at the most optimal level."
Workman said she thinks the slip lane would be unnecessary and said drivers on the square heading south could use the left lane to drive around.
Councilor Bobby Williams said he doesn't like the idea of a slip lane and added that it would mean another lane that pedestrians would have to cross to reach Central Square.
"I would love to get more people into Central Square, but the trouble right now is that it's isolated by traffic," he said. "It's a great resource, and it's underused."
Filiault said he was concerned that by expanding Central Square and narrowing the roadways, it might be harder for emergency vehicles to navigate.
Keene Fire Chief Don Farquhar addressed the committee and said he's been consulted on the project since the start of the ad hoc steering committee, which Keene Mayor George Hansel appointed last March. He added that there could be some sort of area around the island that could be mounted by emergency vehicles, the design of which would be refined as the project moves forward.
"There is not a single member of city staff who would ever put something in place that was unsafe for our citizens," he said. "In every meeting I've been in on this subject and every other, the safety of our citizens is central."
One of the heavily debated facets of the project has been whether to include protected bicycle lanes in the project scope. While some argue it would make for a more congested downtown, others have felt it would be safer for bicyclists and expand upon Keene's network of bike paths. Several members of the audience Wednesday spoke to that issue.
Todd Horner, vice chairman of the city's Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said he and his family recently downsized from two cars to one car for the sake of cost and the environment.
"We use our bike to transport our toddler around the city, and it's fantastic being able to navigate good chunks of our city on our rail trail system separated from traffic; it's safe," he said. "But there's no way I'm biking up and down Main Street with a toddler on the back of a bike. ... Protected cycling lanes would make it possible for me and my family to navigate downtown by bike."
Keene resident Rowland Russell argued that improving the bicycle infrastructure downtown could boost the number of cyclists and increase business for local retailers and eateries.
Among those opposed to the bike lanes was Connie Joyce, who said she thinks they would be dangerous for pedestrians.
"The safety of downtown walkers is a major concern," she said. "If you can pedal a bike, you can walk a bike and care about the safety of others. Bikers can walk to a bike stand and park."
The City Council's next meeting is scheduled for July 20 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
