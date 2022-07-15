Plans for Keene’s long-awaited skate park revamp are moving forward, and construction at the Gilbo Avenue site could begin in spring 2023.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee, city councilors recommended unanimously that the city manager negotiate a contract, not to exceed $225,000, with Spohn Ranch toward the creation of a new skate park.
The Los Angeles-based skate park design and construction firm would design and build the rechristened facility.
The latest effort for the new skate park began about four years ago, led by Kathleen Burke and the Keene Skate Group. Burke said Thursday that the group started a fundraising campaign with a goal of $300,000 for a new skating facility, and has since raised more than $245,000.
“We feel pretty confident that we’ll reach that goal,” Burke said Thursday.
The group has received some significant donations over the years, including a $10,000 contribution from the Tony Hawk Foundation in 2019. The city donated another $25,000 in October, when the group presented the Council with $200,000 toward the project.
Burke said the current funds will be enough to get started in the design phase, and the remaining monies should be enough to see the project all the way through.
Although a great asset to the community, Keene Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon said last year that the current park has been in place since 1996, and its construction materials, primarily sheet metal and wood, are not ideal.
Bohannon said Thursday that the new park, which would be built at the current site adjacent to the Commercial Street parking lot, will be made from poured concrete and the old one will be torn down.
"I think many people around the community would be very happy to begin that design element and kick off construction next year," he told councilors.
According to Bohannon, there had been several attempts to build a new skate park in the past, but no efforts gained traction until the Keene Skate Group got involved in 2018.
In February, the city sent out a request for proposals for design and building services for the new 9,000-to-12,000-square-foot skate park. Spohn Ranch reached out with a project proposal that the city accepted.
Burke added that after an approval by the full council, she expects the design phase to finish up in the fall. Although construction is set for next year, she said the group doesn't know yet how long it would take for the new park to open.
Burke, a Keene resident, said she’s pleased with the progress the group has made since it started. She added that her son, Sean Zimmerman, 20, likes to ride his BMX bike at the park and has been a strong advocate towards its upgrade.
“I’m so excited for the skateboarding community,” she said. “The one we have here is in disrepair. There are some really good skaters here in Keene and they deserve a really good park.”
