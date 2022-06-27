City officials are inviting the community to offer input during a drop-in meeting Wednesday on plans for Keene's downtown infrastructure overhaul slated to start next year.
The multi-million-dollar project, part of the city's Capital Improvement Program, is planned to start in mid-2023 and wrap up two years later. The effort is aimed at improving sidewalks, curbs, traffic signals, electrical systems and sewers more than 100 years old along the Main Street corridor, according to the city's website.
Mark Rebillard, chairman of the Keene Downtown Group, said in a recent email to members of the organization of business owners, that it is vital to the health of the local economy for residents to get involved and voice their thoughts.
"This project WILL be disruptive to our businesses," Rebillard said. "We can only mitigate that through early involvement and working to set up channels for communication and collaboration. This is also a once in a century opportunity to reimagine public spaces downtown, making them more accessible, greener, useful and beautiful."
Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said Monday that the workshop will allow for residents and business owners to speak with project designers and express their ideas. He added there will be no formal presentation, and that attendees are welcome to stay for however long they like.
The workshop is slated for Wednesday in the City Council Chambers. Attendees are welcome anytime between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A neighborhood walk with the study team from the city and its consultant on the project, Stanec, is also planned at 5:30 p.m., meeting at Railroad Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.