In addition to trading it for the city-owned skate-park parcel on Gilbo Avenue, Keene is expected to pay $150,000 for a parcel at 160 Water St., City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in an email Monday. But she said this tab won’t increase taxes because the funds will be carried over from the 2022 fiscal-year budget.
The city plans to build a new skate park on the Water Street site, which formerly housed Findings Inc. manufacturing company for nearly 70 years, to replace the current skate park on Gilbo Avenue. According to Dragon, the City Council authorized her, in a public vote in November, to negotiate and execute a purchase-and-sales agreement for a land swap, with Keene taking the parcel near Patricia T. Russell Park, and Growers Outlet getting the property on Gilbo Avenue.
Previously the city had planned to build the new skate park at its current site on Gilbo Avenue and, as of July 14, Andy Bohannon, Keene’s parks, recreation and facilities director, said that was still the plan. Bohannon said a week later that despite the site change, construction for the park is still expected to begin in the spring.
Unspent funds from last year’s city budget are covering the $150,000 purchase price, Dragon said in her email.
She added that the deal with Growers Outlet had been based on assessed values of both parcels.
The Gilbo Avenue lot, nearly a quarter of an acre, was recently assessed at $110,000, she said, while the Water Street property had initially been assessed at $468,000 in 2019. However the city was able to negotiate that price down by about $300,000.
Dragon said that along with being able to accommodate the skate park, the Water Street parcel is important from the city’s perspective because of its potential use in flood mitigation, the opportunity for the city to remove a derelict building there, and increased parking for the adjacent Russell Park.
Given the size of the 2.1 acre parcel, Dragon said the skate park’s construction will be able to move forward before the abandoned building’s removal as Keene pursues grant opportunities for demolition.
Dragon said in an email Tuesday that there are no clean up or demolition costs required prior to the skate park’s construction.
According to property records, Growers Outlet LLC is owned by David Gale, who also owns Fairfeld Cadillac at 434 Winchester St. in Keene.
Gale was not immediately reachable Monday for comment on Growers Outlet’s plans for Gilbo Avenue.
Kathleen Burke, the skate park’s project coordinator, said she is very excited about the new site, adding that she thinks its proximity to Russell Park will encourage more spectators to watch skaters and possibly even join in.
“I think it will become more of a family type park,” she said.
