Following New York-based Camoin Associates' presentation of a Housing Needs Assessment Report to Keene officials last week, city staff and consultants collected input on the proposed strategies from the public in an open house Thursday afternoon.
The event was held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship. Guests made their way through the visual, walk-through presentation, asked questions and gave their feedback to city officials and Camoin representatives on the proposed strategies. The presentation consisted of various poster boards that highlighted statistical figures and displayed graphics on Keene's housing situation.
Consultants encouraged attendees to attach stickers to a few of the poster boards to express their agreement with certain strategies outlined in the report.
Camoin’s report aims to document existing housing conditions in Keene. The assessment, which began in October last year, identifies forces affecting the housing supply and demand in the area, and also offers pointers on how to address some of the issues.
The city’s contract with Camoin was paid for through state funding from Gov. Chris Sununu’s $100 million InvestNH housing fund. The InvestNH fund, which the N.H. Executive Council approved last April, distributed funds to municipalities to address housing shortages, and to developers to encourage the construction of more multi-family dwellings.
One of the strategies suggested in Camoin's assessment was to consider establishing a city housing trust fund. These types of funds are organized by local governments that receive ongoing, dedicated sources of public money to support the production and preservation of affordable housing.
Although Keene does not have an affordable housing trust fund, discourse surrounding the creation of such a fund has already taken root in the Monadnock Region. Representatives of local housing authorities, elected officials, people who have experienced housing insecurity and members of the Monadnock Interfaith Project formed a research team in 2021 to draft a proposal to establish a fund.
Keene resident and vice-chairman of MIF Roye Ginsberg said that a housing trust fund could help boost Keene's affordable housing stock. MIF is hoping the city will establish one, he added.
"You could build more apartments and affordable housing for people," he said. "I'm particularly concerned about people of lower income housing because they can't afford to live in Keene. With the minimum wage it's just impossible to get an apartment, so it affects everybody's quality of life here."
A housing trust fund would incentivize developers to build and price units at rates affordable for people earning less than 60 percent of the area median income ($94,500 for Keene, according to Camoin's report). Tom Julius, chairman of MIF told The Sentinel that money from the fund could be loaned out at low interest rates to developers, who could also apply for low-income housing tax credits.
One of the key housing issues Keene is facing is affordability, according to the report. More than a third of Keene households have incomes of 50 percent or less than the area median income, meaning roughly 3,500 households are living on less than $47,500 annually.
The report states that single-family households would need an additional $18,000 annually to be able to purchase the typical Keene home, while those in the rental market would need to make a wage of at least $21 an hour to afford the standard rental unit in Keene. According to Camoin, the most common jobs in Keene are retail salespersons, fast food and counter workers and cashiers with median earnings of less than $30,000 annually.
Several attendees at Thursday's open house were also drawn to the idea of a housing trust fund. Among them were Keene residents Peter and Bridget Hansel.
Peter thinks the city should look toward the further development of multi-family housing, or transforming existing housing to accommodate multiple occupancy.
While Keene’s population declined by about 2 percent in the last decade, Camoin reported that a reduction in the number of persons per household has driven growth in the total number of households. In 2021, 40.3 percent of Keene households were single-person households and 33.8 percent were two-person. Significantly lower, three-person households made up 12 percent and households of four or more people were logged at almost 14 percent.
"Our household is a good example," he said. "We had six [people] in our household when our kids were growing up, they all have left the nest and we're still the same house with only two people in it. That means [Keene's] housing needs are double because you have fewer people living in the houses that are here."
Ben Knight, owner of Sullivan-based Knight Affordable Housing Solutions, said he's interested in the development of detached Accessory Dwelling Units, which could provide a cheaper alternative for people looking for somewhere to live.
"I could build people houses; much smaller houses, but much more affordable," he said. The construction of single-person dwellings could help accommodate the city's needs by freeing up houses designed for greater occupancy, Knight added.
A new zoning ordinance, which went before the City Council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee and the Planning Board in a joint meeting last week, would expand the areas of Keene where accessory dwelling units are permitted.
Under existing regulations, ADUs that are attached to the principal dwelling of a property — typically a house — are permitted in most districts of the city, whereas detached ADUs are permitted only in the low-density agriculture and rural districts. According to the ordinance, the changes would permit ADUs of any kind in all districts of the city.
Senior Planner Mari Brunner said she was pleased with the turnout. At around 4:00 p.m., nearly 30 people were in attendance.
Brunner added that the assessment will provide a good foundation for the city council to address the community's housing needs.
To meet the growing demand for housing in Keene, an additional 1,400 units will be needed over the next 10 years, Camoin estimates.
Camoin's housing assessment, as well as the input collected from members of the public, will be presented to the City Council some time in the near future, Brunner said.
