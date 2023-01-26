A city councilor is calling for Keene to take action to prevent littering near Woodland Cemetery after hearing complaints from his constituents on the issue.
Ward 2 Councilor Bobby Williams wrote in a Jan. 16 letter to Keene Mayor George Hansel and fellow councilors that he's seen a recent uptick in rubbish in and around the city-owned cemetery off Beaver Street. The council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee discussed the letter at its meeting Wednesday evening.
"North Lincoln Street, famous for its salamander crossing, is particularly affected by the regular dumping of beer cans, many of which appear to have been thrown from passing automobiles," Williams wrote, referring to the springtime ritual when the road closes to allow the amphibians to migrate to breeding grounds.
After hearing from Williams and George Street resident Carrie Venezia on Wednesday, councilors voted to refer the issue to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to look into the matter.
In his letter, Williams added that other back roads on Keene's east side have been impacted as well, namely Old Concord road.
"Of particular concern is the impact on the wetlands along Beaver Brook that drain the area," he wrote.
In a phone interview ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Williams said that as a North Lincoln Street resident he's noticed an increase in garbage on the road for a while and has taken to picking up trash often when he sees it. About three weeks ago, he said he received an email from Venezia expressing her concern on littering. The next day, he said a Keene resident posted to a neighborhood Facebook group complaining about many discarded alcoholic containers along North Lincoln and especially near the cemetery.
"I saw this issue in my community and I talked to someone else and noticed that they'd seen it too," Williams said in the interview. "We recognized this as a problem and want to take it to MSFI and find out what our options are."
Specifically, Williams said he'd like to see the city add more trash cans or establish the area as a littering enforcement zone.
"I think having that big scary word 'enforcement' there would deter people," he said. "Just to remind people that this is something people care about and that there are trash cans available for people to dispose of waste if they need to."
Andy Bohannon, Keene's parks, recreation and facilities director, said the city has seasonal trash cans in cemeteries typically during spring and summer, before being removed in the winter. In 2022, he said there were 11 trash receptacles in Woodland Cemetery, but one was stolen and two more were damaged.
"For every one [beer] can found by a resident we probably find 50," he said. "So it is definitely a problem in cemeteries our crews are often picking them up."
Echoing what he wrote in his letter, Williams emphasized that waste can inhibit salamander crossing on North Lincoln Street.
According to the Hancock-based Harris Center For Conservation Education, salamander crossings occur in the spring when the amphibious creatures migrate from forested habitats to small wetlands where they breed.
"I think people need to understand we have a natural wonder here in Keene where it attracts people to come out and explore nature," he said. "If there's a lot of beer cans then it won't be the same experience."
At the meeting, Venezia said she recently captured footage of a driver throwing an alcoholic container out their window on a security camera attached to her house. She said the footage, which she showed to police, had a partial license plate, but the matter was not resolved.
"We have trash building up all over our neighborhood, it's disgusting," she said. "Nothing seems to be able to be done."
City Attorney Thomas Mullins said that while littering is a misdemeanor offense per state law, further evidence beyond footage of the vehicle might be needed to identify the offender and establish probable cause.
Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist mentioned that the city is in discussions to put together a team to remind and educate the community about littering and the proper methods to get rid of trash.
"There's a level of responsibility that you can take [waste] home," he said, "or there are disposal areas."
