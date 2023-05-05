A zoning change that could spur opportunity for housing development in Keene's rural district went before the City Council for another public hearing Thursday evening.
The change was the subject of pushback by numerous Keene residents when it was previously brought before the council last fall.
If approved by councilors later this month, the ordinance would reduce the minimum lot size requirement in the district from five to two acres, allowing for more residential construction in these areas. The rural district is Keene’s lowest density zone, outside the residential core of the city, where municipal water and sewer services are not as available. The rural district covers more than 14,000 acres, and is divided into 1,121 parcels of land.
The first time the proposed reduction in the minimum lot size came up, numerous residents spoke against it. Some shared concerns for the environment, while others were worried it could result in urban sprawl in the rural district.
Similar reasons for opposing the ordinance were cited again on Thursday, which was attended by more than 20 people. A handful of residents aired their disapproval, among them was Tad Lacey of Daniels Hill Road, who expressed concern that the change could lead to more urbanization and by effect, make Keene more at risk for flooding.
"This ordinance change is not careful," he said. "It is a blueprint for a complete and intensive buildout of the zone, which won't happen tomorrow but will happen over time."
"This is a classic cause of flooding, significant land use changes in the upland, with corresponding loss of high infiltration soils plus the addition of many impervious services."
Roxbury Road resident Eloise Clark also urged city councilors to vote against the proposal, which she said would transform Keene, and not for the better.
"This momentous shift in the land development code will really change the character of Keene," she said. "It will bring busy-ness from the valley floor to the hillsides that surround the city hub. Do we really want or need suburban sprawl in our rural areas?"
Two people voiced their support for the zoning ordinance.
Pamela Parrish of Meadow Road spoke on behalf of the Monadnock Interfaith Project, and urged councilors to approve the change.
"We are grateful that the city continues to put forward smart zoning changes in all our districts, we need to be intentional about zoning that will allow thoughtful development," she said.
Laura Tobin, a resident of Central Square, argued that more development could create opportunity for those who want to move out of Keene's downtown for more permanent living.
"I don't know that this is the right answer, but I think it is necessary," she said. "I would love to have people see that rural space I hear about but don't get to visit."
City officials have said that the ordinance's goal is to boost the supply of workforce housing, which is housing made available to middle-income workers.
Per the ordinance, workforce housing refers to for-sale homes affordable to a household of four earning up to 80 percent of the median income for Cheshire county, or rental housing affordable to a household of three earning up to 60 percent of the median area income. Currently in Cheshire County, this equates to a $233,500 home for a family with an income of $71,280, or a monthly rate of $1,200 (including rent and utilities) for a family of three with an income of $48,110.
Prior to the public hearing, the city's Community Development Director Jesse Rounds explained that the minimum lot size requirement for the rural district was increased from two to five acres in the 1970s.
"The city was experiencing growth that was outpacing the ability to meet the needs of the community," he said. "Now we're in a situation where we're experiencing a lack of housing, we're experiencing the opposite problem."
Councilor At-Large Kate Bosley told The Sentinel that a recent Keene housing needs analysis by Boston-based company Camoin Associates identified a lack of housing infrastructure in Keene.
"It's an easy way that we can increase density in the community and doing an ordinance like this is in spirit of following through with some of suggestions of the housing study," she said.
According to Camoin's report, while Keene's population has seen a 2 percent decline in the last decade, a decrease in the number of persons per household has driven growth in the total number of households, thereby increasing the demand. Between 2017 and 2022, the price of single-family homes jumped jumped by nearly $100,000.
To meet the growing demand for housing in Keene, an additional 1,400 units will be needed over the next 20 years, Camoin estimated in the report.
Senior Planner Mari Brunner previously told The Sentinel that this zoning change could create “modest” opportunities for single-family homes. For example, by reducing the minimum lot size, Brunner said someone with a 9-acre parcel could potentially subdivide the property into four lots, which could result in four homes.
Bosley added that it's important for the city to look at expanding the housing stock for all economic demographics.
"So in my personal opinion, there's no silver bullet that will solve all of our housing needs in the community," she said. "It's the [City] Council's responsibility to look at all areas where development is needed and that does not just include one type of housing. ...This is just one more tool to have to increase single-family homes for middle class families that want to live and work here."
Previously, the proposal had been attached to incentives for developers that would encourage housing development in the district. Those incentives encourage developers to build projects that provide a public benefit — such as conserving land or adding more workforce housing — in return for an increase in the number of units they’re allowed to include in a given development.
While councilors greenlit those benefits in November, the minimum lot size amendment was held back to allow for more input.
After another review the PLD committee will make a recommendation next week for the full council, which will take a final vote the following week on May 18.
