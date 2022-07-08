Plans for new features at Keene's Ashuelot River Park took a key step forward Thursday night when city councilors accepted a 2.5-acre land donation.
JRR Properties, LLC was the owner of the land on Ashuelot Street, just east of the river. Currently an empty lot covered in a sheet of green grass, the property once served as an overflow parking lot for the nearby Colony Mill Marketplace.
Now, plans are in motion to convert a portion of the property into space for public use. According to the agenda packet for Thursday’s City Council meeting, the proposal for the site includes a loading area for kayaks and canoes to access the river, parking spaces and a playground.
Thomas Hanna, a lawyer for BCM Environmental and Land Law, PLLC, in Keene, made the donation request to the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee last month, on behalf of JRR Properties.
Hanna said then that the land donation would fulfill a longtime goal of his client, which purchased the property in 2013, to transform it into a public park.
Hanna told councilors in June that he hopes the park would be ready by year’s end, after approvals from Keene's zoning board, but he added that deadline might be too ambitious.
Councilors accepted the donation by a 10-4 vote, according to the City Clerk's Office. Those who were against accepting the parcel were Councilors Bobby Williams and Mitch Greenwald of Ward Two, Kris Roberts of Ward One and Catherine Workman of Ward Four. Councilor Andrew Madison of Ward Three was absent.
Greenwald said he believes the land would better serve the city through other means.
“The best fit for that location would be more housing,” Greenwald said Friday. “With a little work, [JRR Properties] could find a developer to do a small-scale housing project while still leaving an open space with access to the river. I think we have quite a few parks; we just don’t need it.”
Additionally, Greenwald said that accepting the gift means a “net cost” for the city, because JRR Properties will no longer pay property taxes on the land.
Councilor Bryan Lake, who voted in favor, previously told The Sentinel he thinks the new land will ultimately benefit Keene.
“While it of course is never ideal to decrease our tax base … Given that this lot has been sitting empty and underutilized for many years as well as the City’s goal to improve outdoor recreation and green space, this is, in my opinion, a straightforward win for everyone involved,” Lake said in an email in June.
New HQs for Monadnock Conservancy
JRR Properties gave an additional acre of land, also at the site, to the Monadnock Conservancy to construct a net-zero energy building to serve as the organization’s new headquarters, according to Hanna. JRR Properties also requested a 100-kilowatt solar array be installed on the 1-acre parcel to provide power to the proposed building and adjacent park facilities.
The Monadnock Conservancy, now at 15 Eagle Court, is a Keene-based nonprofit with a mission to preserve the natural resources and rural lands of the Monadnock Region.
Ryan Owens, the conservancy's executive director, said he’s thrilled by the gift from JRR Properties.
“We’ve been in our current rented space for 16 years now,” Owens said Thursday. “It’s served us well but we’re outgrowing it.”
He said the conservancy has wanted a location near open space or public trails, and got that with this donation.
“It couldn’t be more perfect,” he said.
The Monadnock Conservancy will oversee the construction of the headquarters, which Owens said will likely be around 4,000 to 5,000 square feet.
JRR Properties will work with ReVision Energy, a New England-based solar company, on the solar array’s installation. Owens said the power generated will be “more than enough” to cover the conservancy’s electrical needs.
