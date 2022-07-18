“Roe is the floor, not the ceiling” was the call of a small crowd that turned out to an organized protest in Keene’s Central Square on Sunday afternoon to support expansion of abortion legislation in New Hampshire.
Speakers ranging from activists, would-be candidates and N.H. Statehouse representatives expressed a need to defend existing state abortion laws and renew those that had been removed while listeners carried handmade and provided signs in solidarity.
Some read “Abortion is health care!” while another encouraged lawmakers to “Regulate Dick, not Jane.” The protest was the effort of the Cheshire County Democrats in their first public abortion-rights demonstration since the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, after which a protest took place in the square.
“There were less [attendees] than we wanted, but there were a lot of people here we haven’t had and got 15 names of people we haven’t seen before, so I’ll take that,” said Susan Hay, head of the Cheshire County Democrats’ messaging committee, on Sunday’s protest.
Hay attributed the lower-than-hoped turnout to other protests around the state in recent weeks following the SCOTUS decision last month but said the organization has been intent on hosting a proper rally with speakers since before the ruling.
“We formed this and selected a date before the decision came out from SCOTUS,” she said. “It is our impression that people are hungry to know what they can do.”
Hosting Sunday’s rally was Rep. Amanda Toll, who represents N.H. House Cheshire District 16 and is running this year to represent Cheshire District 15.
“As a currently pregnant person, mother and legislator and someone who’s needed abortion care in my own life, I am deeply disturbed and very angry about the attacks on our reproductive rights,” Toll said in opening the rally.
Toll was followed by Hay, who shared that she had an abortion in the 1970s before later becoming a mother. She explained while it was “a difficult choice I have not regretted that choice.”
Hay declared to listeners she felt faltering from Democrats in recent state elections has led to reduced abortion laws in New Hampshire.
“If Democrats had held the House and the Senate in the last election cycle, there would not be an abortion ban in New Hampshire,” Hay told the crowd. “There would be more quality reproductive health care available to those who need it, and there are plenty of people in our state who need it.”
Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of progressive advocacy group Granite State Progress, was among those who took the steps of Central Square’s bandstand after Hay and Toll. She asserted a desire to “normalize abortion care by talking about it” and further public education on the issue.
“Abortion care can be liberating and joyful when it is about making decisions that determine one’s own future,” Hawkins said. “It can also be heartbreaking and sorrowful when the necessary outcome of an unhealthy pregnancy. It is a personal decision, one that should be able to be made in private without interference of politicians.”
Rep. Joshua Query, who represents N.H. House Hillsborough District 20 and uses they/them pronouns, spoke to abortion-rights issues through the lens of the LGBTQ community. They cited a study by Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health that reported sexual minority groups, save for lesbians, are “generally more likely than heterosexual peers to have ... an abortion.”
“Health care facilities like Planned Parenthood and the Quality Health Center are safe spaces where trans and queer people don’t have to feel uncomfortable or don’t have to explain their bodies to people,” Query told listeners. “The attack on abortion care will only erode these health clinics.”
Organizers took donations for the Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire, an initiative founded in 2019 that provides financial aid for Granite Staters seeking abortion services.
Hay said after Sunday’s rally the Cheshire County Democrats’ eyes now are on this year’s local elections and increasing membership numbers.
“Right now our focus is on getting Democrats elected to these critical Cheshire County positions, so it’s a bit of a pivot,” she said. “And if people are feeling like their party left them or they don’t recognize their party anymore, we would love to have them join us and just listen to what we’re trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.