Fifty downtown business owners are seeking a two-year delay on Keene's multimillion-dollar downtown infrastructure project, currently slated to break ground next year.
The letter, addressed to the mayor and city council, was emailed Sunday and requests that the start of the project be pushed back to 2026. This would "give downtown businesses more time to prepare financially for this infrastructure work, and help us recover from all the challenges this pandemic has presented," it states. In the letter, business owners also expressed concern over some of the downtown redesigns being considered.
Ted McGreer, who owns Ted's Shoe and Sport on Main Street and was one of the letter's authors, said in a phone interview Tuesday that some local businesses are still recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the upcoming work could be harmful.
"We're talking about a disruptive three-year project here," he said. "And the tail winds aren't pointing to a good economic future heading our way right now. Businesses are facing challenging times trying to find employees. Two years would give us more time to get things in order."
McGreer added that he along with a handful of other business owners wanted to draft the letter to encourage further dialogue with city officials about the project.
"We know what lies under the ground — we're being told it needs to be replaced," he said. "There's lots of discussion about redesign and not about the financial and economic impact of what it's going to do."
The three-year infrastructure project carries an estimated cost of more than $7 million, city officials have said. The construction would rip up Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems, built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This work, which constitutes roughly three-quarters of the project’s cost, also includes broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements.
As currently envisioned, the work both above and underground, would be broken into three phases. It would begin in spring 2024 with work on Central Square, followed by construction on Main Street to Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street in 2025, finishing with work farther south on Main Street stretching to Water Street.
Judy Rogers, owner of Prime Roast Coffee on Main Street, said Tuesday that she doesn't think businesses are ready for all this yet.
"We're all just eking out after the COVID crisis," she said. "And to put three years of construction on top of that — and because there's so many questions of what it's going to look like and more input is needed. The bottom line is just asking to push it out further for more breathing room and more time for discussion."
George Benik, co-owner of The Stage, said he signed the letter for similar reasons.
"It gives us more time to see things through and put our ducks in order so to speak," he said. "[The project is] about a year away. This gives us more time to reassess what we need to do as businesses."
The concerns businesses outlined in the letter aren't limited to the impact the lengthy work timeline could have on downtown eateries and retailers.
"Layered on top of these costs are our concerns regarding the revamping/redesign of Main Street which at this juncture is a big unknown," the letter reads. "Will it bring the promise that [the city's consultant] Stantec envisions or something much different and what will we be asked once again to endure through this phase?"
The letter is referring to aesthetic changes to the downtown cityscape, which still requires a final vote by city councilors. These concepts, recommended by Keene's steering committee on the project in December, include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout, and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage and the United Church of Christ.
Other recommendations from the steering committee include protected bicycle lanes and an improved Gilbo Avenue-to-Railroad Street crosswalk that would accommodate community events. Under the proposal, Gilbo Avenue would be reduced to one-way traffic heading west.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Keene Mayor George Hansel said he doesn't know if delaying the project would be feasible.
City Engineer Don Lussier declined to comment on the matter Tuesday, because he hadn't seen the letter.
"I know the risk due to outdated infrastructure is already pretty high," Hansel said. "I think the letter is a good starting point to have this conversation to engage the businesses, and have dialogue on how to get the project to work while minimizing damages to the downtown economy."
While emphasizing that any decisions on the project would need the council's approval, Hansel added that the timeline might be influenced by federal funding.
"If the funding is available then we have to take advantage at that time," he said. "There could be several federal grants that can contribute and limit the taxpayer impact."
He added that city staff met with the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce and the Keene Downtown Group last week to discuss how to support businesses during construction.
Hansel said the letter from business owners, as well as others relating to the infrastructure project, will likely go before councilors when it comes time to vote on designs.
