In the third week of Keene’s municipal election filing period, a handful more declared their candidacy for city office, including some who joined races for the city council.
Hoping to retain his seat on Keene’s governing body, incumbent Robert Williams filed for Ward 2 councilor on Thursday.
Councilors Bryan Lake (Ward 3), Raleigh Ormerod (Ward 1), Thomas Powers (Ward 5), Michael Remy (at-large) and Randy Filiault (at-large) are also seeking reelection.
Three other candidates have also filed for Lake’s seat: Steven Ringland, Michael Winograd and John Schmitt, who filed Wednesday.
Ashok Bahl, Cora Elliot, Edward Haas Jr. and former city councilor Terry Clark have also filed for councilor at-large, and Laura Tobin filed Friday to represent the city council in Ward 4.
The council is made up of two members representing each of Keene’s five wards and an additional five at-large councilors who represent the whole city. Each of the 15 members is assigned to one of three council committees to discuss and consider proposals and make recommendations to the full council.
One seat in each of the wards, which carry four-year terms, is up for election each cycle, along with all five at-large seats. At-large councilors are elected to two-year terms.
This past week, Katherine Folts declared for Ward 2 selectman, joining those who’d filed previously: Susan Hansmeier for Ward 1, Linda Mangones for Ward 1, Wes Cobb for Ward 2, John McKeon for Ward 3, Charlie Stone for Ward 3, Cheryl Kahn for Ward 3, Margaret Simonds for Ward 4, Paul Krautmann for Ward 4 and Kathaleen Austin for Ward 5. In Keene, selectmen — three in each ward — help organize and set up polling stations.
Christine Houston was the lone candidate to file for ward moderator this week, declaring for Ward 5 on Tuesday. She joins Steven Russo, who filed for Ward 1, Matthew McKeon for Ward 2, Lucinda McKeon for Ward 3 and Ellen Mary Wishart for Ward 4. According to the city’s website, moderators are the chief election officers in charge of the polls, and they declare the election results.
Nancy Ancharski declared for Ward 4 clerk, a position with responsibilities that include counting votes cast during elections and verifying results. During the first filing week, Elizabeth Sayre declared for Ward 1, Kathleen Richards for Ward 3 and John Therriault for Ward 5.
No new filings had come in for ward checklist supervisor as of Friday afternoon. Those elected to these posts are in charge of accepting all changes to Keene’s voter checklist. This includes processing new voter registrations and making changes to existing registrations on Election Day. Janis Manwaring has declared for Ward 1, Linda Haas for Ward 2, Charles Ferrando for Ward 3, Tina Johndrow for Ward 4 and Sylvie Rice for Ward 5.
The filing period by declaration ends Tuesday at 5 p.m., and the filing period by petition, requiring signatures from 50 registered voters, ends Friday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m.
Only two candidates have declared their intent to succeed Mayor George Hansel, who announced in May that he would not seek a third term. They are former state senator Jay Kahn, who announced his campaign before a crowd at the Historical Society of Cheshire County on Aug. 6, and Bradford Hutchinson, who added his name the day the filing period opened on Aug. 16.
The responsibilities of the mayor, who is elected to a two-year term, include serving as the official head of the city and appointing all members of the city council’s standing committees. Per the Keene charter, mayors are expected to preside at all city council meetings but do not have the power to vote at them, except to break a tie.
More information on the Nov. 7 election is available at keenenh.gov/city-clerk/elections-voting. The primary is scheduled for Oct. 3.
