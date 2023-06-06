20230607-LOC-Central Square

A key source of debate in the ongoing discussion over Keene's planned downtown infrastructure project is what Central Square, shown last month, should look like when the work is finished.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

When the City Council voted last week to delay a decision on a major project that could change the appearance of downtown Keene, more than one member noted an urban designer's upcoming visit to the city and a desire to hear what he has to say.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.