When the City Council voted last week to delay a decision on a major project that could change the appearance of downtown Keene, more than one member noted an urban designer's upcoming visit to the city and a desire to hear what he has to say.
On Monday, Jeff Speck is scheduled to share ideas he said could make Keene more attractive, walkable and pedestrian-friendly.
"I think it's important to understand that Keene is making a tremendous investment in its future, and that investment can make Keene better or worse or the same, and wouldn't it be great to see it really enhance the great place you've already got?" Speck said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Speck owns the the Brookline, Mass., design firm Speck & Associates, which he started in 2007. The company's work includes downtown master plans, walkability studies, transit-oriented developments, urban and suburban infill plans, and designs for new towns, villages, streets, blocks and buildings, according to his website. The firm has served municipalities, nonprofits and private developers across the nation.
And now, at the Keene Downtown Group's request, Speck has set his sights on the Elm City.
While councilors were divided last week on whether they need his insight to inform their decision after the city spent time and money working with a consulting firm, Speck says he can bring new ideas to the table.
His presentation at Heberton Hall next week will focus on how to make Keene a more "walkable city," a subject he's literally written the book on. Published in 2012, Speck is the author of "Walkable City," a bestselling urban-planning book.
In 2009, Speck & Associates was a lead planning consultant in Oklahoma City to remake the city's central business district, resulting in a design that added comprehensive biking facilities and more than doubled the amount of on-street parking in the area, according to Speck's website.
"In over 30 years [as an architect and a city planner], I've come to learn that if you look at designs through the window of walkability, you make better decisions, and places end up better," he said. "In order to attract street life, a place needs to make walking useful, safe, comfortable and interesting. So what are the things we can change in downtown Keene to achieve that?"
Keene's more than $14 million project overhaul is slated to begin in 2025 and would rip up Main Street to upgrade old water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. Councilors must decide how downtown should look when the work is finished and what aesthetic changes, if any, should be made.
While some people think downtown should remain as it is, others have argued for a new look to make Keene more attractive and accessible.
Last month, the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee recommended keeping much of the cityscape the same as it is today, while voting in favor of improved traffic signals, lane markings and crosswalk lengths at Central Square.
The panel's recommendation conflicted with one a project steering committee made in December to include protected bike lanes and revamp Central Square to expand the greenspace and swap out the signalized circle for a roundabout.
The city has worked on the project with Stantec, an international design and consulting firm with global headquarters in Canada.
According to the latest cost estimates, the city is paying $570,928 to Stantec for the project's preliminary designs.
Days after the MSFI committee vote, the full council voted to contribute up to $5,000 to help pay for Speck's visit, which Keene Downtown Group member Roger Weinreich told councilors would cost $12,000.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon has said money being set aside for the downtown infrastructure project could sufficiently cover the city’s portion of the expense.
Councilor Kate Bosley made last week's successful motion to delay the council's vote on the project until after Speck's visit and after a City Council workshop had been held. She said this only made sense since the council had decided to contribute money to Speck's presentation, though she was one of five councilors who'd voted against the city doing so.
"Regardless of my vote, I think it would be very difficult to say he’s worth spending this money on but not worth listening to," Bosley said.
"I was never opposed to the quality of the information that Jeff Speck would provide, I think that he will be a great resource for us," Bosley said, explaining why she voted against the city helping pay for his visit. "My concern is that we have paid an exorbitant amount of money for consultants already and we should be getting the level of expertise Jeff will give us from our paid consultants."
Regardless, she said she's excited to see what ideas Speck has to add.
But not everyone wanted to wait to decide on downtown designs. Among the four councilors who voted against Bosley's motion last week was Mitch Greenwald, MSFI chairman, who'd also opposed helping finance Speck's presentation.
"I was very disappointed that the council could not move forward and act on the committee's recommendation," he said. "There has been plenty of time to ask questions, and it’s really up to the councilors to do their own homework. I think we’re paying Stantec enough that we don’t need to pay additional consultants to come in. If a group such as [the Keene Downtown Group] wants him, they should fund it."
Speck said that for big projects such as the one on Keene's plate, it's important to hear from many experts before moving forward.
"If you're about to spend at least $14 million rebuilding your downtown, and if you don't want to spend an extra $5,000 to get it right, that would seem unwise to me," he said.
Weinreich, who owns Good Fortune Jewelry & Pawn on Main Street, said Speck's presentation will be a good opportunity to explore project options people might not have considered yet.
"I know some folks have said that we've heard it all, but we really haven’t," he said.
Speck's presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 60 Winter St. in Keene at 6 p.m.
