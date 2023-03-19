The Keene City Council's workshop for the upcoming downtown infrastructure project has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 29.
The session, open to the public, will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and last until 8:30 p.m., Mayor George Hansel said at Thursday's City Council meeting. He added that there will be time allotted for public comment beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The council workshop could be the first in a series, depending on how discussions go. Once these sessions are concluded, the project will be sent to the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee for a recommendation to the full council, where a final vote will be held.
The three-year construction project, expected to begin in 2025, is estimated to cost $9.4 million, Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist has said.
Work for the project would rip up Main Street to perform upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems, built in the late-19th and early-20th centuries. This work, which comprises roughly three-quarters of the project’s cost, also includes broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements.
The discussions at City Hall pertain to what downtown Keene should look like when the roads are reconstructed.
Recommendations made by the project's steering committee in December include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a compact roundabout. Plans also show a wedge of green space connecting the common with the northern side of the square where Life is Sweet and the United Church of Christ are located.
Other recommendations include protected bicycle lanes on Main Street and a raised intersection connecting Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street.
Keene residents are split on the project designs before councilors, with some arguing they would make for a more vibrant and accessible downtown, while others think Central Square should stay the same.
