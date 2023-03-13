The Keene City Council's workshop for the upcoming downtown infrastructure project, scheduled for Tuesday evening, has been postponed due to the expected snowstorm.
According to the city clerk's office, the decision was made Sunday night and a rescheduled date had not yet been set as of this morning.
The three-year construction project, slated to break ground in 2025, is now estimated to cost $9.4 million, Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said Friday.
Work for the project would rip up Main Street to perform upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems, built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This work, which comprises roughly three-quarters of the project’s cost, also includes broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements.
Councilors, considering recommendations made by the project steering committee in December, are deliberating over what downtown should look like when the project is concluded.
The steering committee's recommendations include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a compact roundabout. Plans also show a wedge of green space connecting the common with the northern side of the square where Life is Sweet and the United Church of Christ are located.
Other recommendations include protected bicycle lanes on Main Street and a raised intersection connecting Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street.
The council workshop could be the first in a series, depending on how discussions go. Once these sessions are concluded, the project will be sent to the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee for a recommendation to the full council, where a final vote will be held. The workshop is expected to be streamed live and shown on the city's cable-access channel, and public comment will be allowed at the end of the meeting.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.