A proposal to revive a restaurant and entertainment space at the Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport took a big step forward Thursday, when the Keene City Council voted unanimously to direct City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to negotiate a lease agreement with Runway Fun Park LLC.
The Old Homestead Highway property in North Swanzey was most recently the site of Hillside Pizza and Swanzey Amusements, which offered food, miniature golf and a go-kart track — similar uses to what is being proposed now. The 5-acre site has been vacant for five to six years, according to Airport Director David Hickling.
“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Hickling told the Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee last week before members recommended giving Dragon the OK to negotiate. “It would be a long-term revenue with a lease on that, and it’s going to take that place that’s looking run-down now, build it up, make it look nice, make it another vibrant part of the community.”
The restaurant space is separate from the former site of The Flight Deck, which was run out of the terminal on Airport Road before closing in March after its owner and city staff were unable to come to an agreement on lease-renewal terms.
“This is a great addition to seeing the airport come to life,” said Councilor Stephen Hooper at last week’s committee meeting. “I’m very much looking forward to that new business coming out there.”
There was no discussion about the proposal during Thursday’s council meeting.
The site plan for the restaurant and amusement center was approved by the Swanzey Planning Board following a public hearing on Dec. 10.