Negotiations will continue with the owner of a vacant industrial property in Keene, who owes more than $800,000 in back taxes and interest, after a vote by city councilors Thursday night.
The council decided to allow the city manager to negotiate two land easements with the owner of the former Kingsbury site.
Manchester-based property owner Brian J. Thibeault also submitted a payment plan to the city on Thursday that would cover a negotiated amount of the remaining taxes due, plus interest, according to information provided this morning by City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon. The plan calls for the payments, totaling about $470,669, to be submitted in four installments over the next 120 days.
The city previously received a check on May 9 for $100,067.70, which covered the 2016 property taxes that were due.
Councilors had been considering whether to take the 20-plus acres on Laurel Street by tax deed since a February proposal by three councilors to start the process.
The tax-deeding proposal was tabled for several weeks as discussions continued with Thibeault. Last month, however, it was sent back to the finance, organization and personnel committee for a recommendation.
Several councilors on the finance committee and in the audience last Thursday night said they wouldn’t vote for any further negotiations at this week’s meeting unless Thibeault committed to a payment plan and offered a good-faith payment.
With Councilor Terry M. Clark dissenting, the committee voted 3-1 to recommend authorizing Dragon to negotiate two land easements with Thibeault: One would allow the city to extend Victoria Street, and the other would expand an existing easement along Beaver Brook for work to alleviate flooding. The value of the easements could be credited against Thibeault’s tax debt.
Slated to discuss the recommendation at its meeting Thursday, the council did so behind closed doors, citing an exemption in state law to enter nonpublic session.
New Hampshire’s right-to-know law allows public bodies to go into a nonpublic session only for certain reasons spelled out in the statute. Calling the easements a “land and litigation matter,” the council pointed to the exemption to consider acquiring property, including tax abatements, that allowed for the nonpublic session.
After the closed-door session, councilors returned and voted 9-2 to authorize Dragon to negotiate the easements. Councilors Philip M. Jones and Janis O. Manwaring opposed the measure, while Stephen L. Hooper and Robert S. Sutherland were absent.
Jones said after the meeting that he voted no because these discussions have reached their third city manager, noting that the past two also tried to negotiate with Thibeault.
In the past four months, the tax-deeding proposal has been debated at several committee and council meetings, with members weighing the city’s financial loss in back taxes against unknown liabilities that could come with taking a former industrial site with potential environmental contamination. Estimates to demolish the 300,000-square-foot building on the property have clocked in at nearly $2 million.
Last Thursday, Thibeault told councilors on the finance committee that he has plans to redevelop the property with mixed-use retail, housing and eateries. He said then that taxes would get paid after the land is developed.