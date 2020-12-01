Keene will host the last in a series of three public forums on racial justice on Wednesday evening.
The city’s Racial Justice and Community Safety Ad Hoc Committee, established following the May 25 death of George Floyd, has been tasked with examining ways to decrease instances of racism in Keene.
The topic of Wednesday’s forum is social settings and community, and participants will be asked to discuss tools for initiating conversations about racial equity and steps the city can take to change practices or programs that perpetuate implicit bias. Past forums have focused on policing and education.
The forum, which will be held via Zoom, will kick off at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Access information can be found online at ci.keene.nh.us/racial-justice-and-community-safety-adhoc-committee.