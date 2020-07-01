Keene will continue its 2020 spot road-repair project Wednesday on Winchester Street between Ralston and Island streets.
The project aims to repair problem areas of city roads that are not currently scheduled to be resurfaced, according to a news release from the Keene public works department Tuesday. The repairs are also being done in preparation for the city’s road-preservation project, an effort to extend the life of roads by applying surface treatments, which is scheduled to start later in July.
The public works department said in the release that travelers should expect delays while work is underway and asks that people be on the lookout for equipment and workers in the road. Later in the week, more spot repairs are scheduled for Franklin, Brook, Douglass and South Lincoln streets.
Questions about this project can be directed to the public works office at 352-6550.