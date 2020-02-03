At a public hearing Thursday, a proposal to establish guidelines for the installation of 5G technology in Keene will be up for discussion.
The draft ordinance would create location, design and aesthetic standards for installing small wireless facilities on public rights-of-way. These facilities are the implementation tool for the next generation of mobile networks, 5G, though they can also be used for 4G.
The public hearing is slated for 7 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall.
While traditional cell towers stand up to 200 feet tall with signals that travel for miles, small wireless facilities consist of boxy antennas that can be attached to existing structures, such as buildings or light poles. Connected by fiber optic cable, the cells are installed every few blocks because they emit higher-frequency radio waves that don’t travel as far or penetrate buildings.
With the improved technology of small cells, 5G would allow faster download and upload speeds and better connectivity between devices, such as with Bluetooth.
At a meeting of the City Council's planning, licenses and development committee last month, the draft ordinance made an appearance for a third time, and city staff again requested a delay. The committee recommended that the council hold a public hearing, however, after listening to concerns about the technology from attendees.
Some, including Councilor Terry M. Clark, fear the high-frequency electromagnetic fields could pose health risks, especially since small cells would be placed close together. More than 250 scientists and doctors worldwide, including more than 30 from the U.S., have signed onto the 5G Appeal, which calls for the European Union to stop the roll out of 5G, and last year New Hampshire became the first state to create a commission to study the health effects of 5G.
There hasn’t been much definitive research on 5G, though, and at least two organizations that develop exposure guidelines for radiofrequency electromagnetic fields — the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection — have said the technology would be within a safe range.
The city's ordinance doesn't come down in favor of or against 5G, but is a response to federal requirements.
The Telecommunications Act says local governments can’t discriminate against certain providers or “have the effect of prohibiting” wireless service. So if a municipality allows utility and phone poles on its public rights-of-way, it can’t categorically bar the installation of small cells.
In the Federal Communications Commission’s 2018 Small Cell Order, the agency outlined regulations that would meet the threshold of “effectively prohibit[ing]” service — which would open a municipality up to a lawsuit — and restricted what local governments can require of providers.
The FCC order also gave towns and cities deadlines for processing small cell applications: 60 days for attaching to an existing structure and 90 days for new construction.
As it stands, there’s no mechanism for Keene to handle such an application. The closest thing to an alternative would be the telecommunications ordinance, which the N.H. Municipal Association has urged against using as a stand-in for small cells because of the technical and legal complexities.