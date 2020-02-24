Mayor George S. Hansel has redirected a city councilor’s proposal to discuss — ahead of Keene’s budget deliberations — nonprofit organizations’ potential need for more funding.
Contributing to these outside agencies, which offer their services to residents of Keene and beyond, accounts for a portion of Keene’s expenditures. Of the city’s $67 million budget for the current fiscal year, a total of $277,365 has been allocated to 14 organizations completing an application to request funds.
In a letter to the mayor and council, Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald requested that the topic be added to the finance, organization and personnel committee’s agenda. Greenwald wrote that he’s a member of the committee that offers budget recommendations to the city manager; a team he later told The Sentinel includes Councilors Randy L. Filiault and Mike Remy, as well as staff members.
“We have a large number of new councilors, and I feel it will be very helpful to the committee to have preliminary input from them regarding their expectations,” Greenwald wrote in his Feb. 15 letter.
(Six of the 15 councilors took their seats in January, and another has served only since August, leaving just over half the council experienced in the city’s budget process.)
Greenwald also pointed to funding cutbacks recently announced by the Monadnock United Way and wrote that “economic and social conditions have increased the need for support, which may require additional allocations over previous years.”
Citing a decline in donations, the Monadnock United Way plans to cut contributions to nonprofit agencies this year by $242,300 and will end direct funding to many organizations after April.
Hansel said at Thursday’s council meeting that Greenwald’s letter would be referred to City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon — not the finance committee — for consideration as she prepares the budget. The annual public hearing that’s held on the budget later in the spring will offer a chance for a broader discussion, he added.
If any of the new councilors want more information, Hansel said, “the city manager has offered to meet with them one on one, which I think will be more effective so she can answer specific questions.”