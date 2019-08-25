In the first week of the filing period for city elections, 21 Keene residents declared their candidacy, including sitting councilors, newcomers and already announced contenders for the mayoral race.
The Sentinel's information on who has filed is according to the city's website, where the clerk's office posts the candidates' filings.
Of the 15 city council seats, 11 will be on the ballot this year.
Councilors Terry M. Clark, Mitchell H. Greenwald, Philip M. Jones and Janis O. Manwaring still have another two years to serve.
The remaining councilors’ terms expire this year, and at least one will not seek re-election. Ward 2 Councilor Carl B. Jacobs has said he’s not running and instead filed for selectman of his ward last week.
That leaves an opening in ward 2 with no incumbent in the race.
As of close of business Friday, four sitting councilors filed to retake their seats: Councilors At-Large Kate Bosley, Bettina A. Chadbourne and Randy L. Filiault, as well as Ward 5 Councilor Thomas F. Powers.
Ward 1 Councilor Stephen L. Hooper said Sunday that he’s considering his options.
In ward 4, two positions are available: a four-year seat and a two-year seat; residents must specify in their filing paperwork which position they’re seeking.
The four-year seat is occupied by Councilor Robert S. Sutherland, who said Sunday that he intends to run again but hasn’t made a final decision.
Two other residents filed for that position this week: Robert J. Call and Gladys Johnsen.
The two-year seat is the remainder of former councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice’s term. She stepped down prematurely in June, and Robert J. O’Connor was appointed by the council as her replacement.
Since they were selected to fill a vacancy Aug. 1 and serve through the next election, O’Connor’s and Bosley’s terms expire at the end of this year. Both have indicated they intend to run for their positions in November.
Aside from the three at-large councilors who have filed for re-election, two other residents declared their candidacy: Anthony Boame and Ian Freeman.
Councilor At-large Gary P. Lamoureux wasn’t reachable for comment this weekend, and Councilor At-large George S. Hansel is running for mayor.
Whether he wins or loses that race, Hansel’s seat is still up for grabs, since he can’t run for both positions at the same time. That leaves at least one at-large seat without an incumbent.
Hansel is running against Greenwald, since Mayor Kendall W. Lane isn't seeking a fifth term, but a third candidate entered the mayoral race this week: Nobody, formerly known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name.
Residents filed for two-year terms as election officers in their wards as well:
*Ward 1: Jane Ellsworth for checklist supervisor; Elizabeth C. Sayre for clerk; Ruzzel Zullo for selectman
*Ward 2: Jacobs, Nancy Wilkinson and Wesley J. Cobb for selectmen (each ward has three)
*Ward 4: Margaret Simonds for selectman
*Ward 5: James Fay for moderator; Sylvie Rice for checklist supervisor; Sandra VandeKauter for selectman
Declaration of candidacy forms are due Tuesday, Sept. 10, by 5 p.m., along with a filing fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other office.
Alternatively, residents can choose to file by petition. That deadline is Friday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. There’s no fee, but the petition must include 50 signatures from voters registered in the part of the city the candidate would represent. Paperwork is available at the clerk’s office.
The city’s primary is Oct. 8; the general election is Nov. 5. For more information, go to ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or contact City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us or by calling 352-0133.